Building a sense of community, both locally and globally, is the focus of the 2021-22 Presidential Speaker Series at Alma College. The college will welcome Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as its first guest in the series, with a speech scheduled for 6 p.m. March 17 at the Oscar E. Remick Heritage Center for the Performing Arts. The event is free and open to the public.

ALMA, MI ・ 22 DAYS AGO