Riverside, IA

Riverside Council to Address Maintenance and Personnel at Next Meeting

By Zach Ulin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoutine business fills the agenda this week for Riverside City Council. The group...

The Telegraph

County board addresses contracts, personnel issues

EDWARDSVILLE - Contracts for some unionized county employees, Sheriff's Department employees and a resolution dealing with non-union employees were among issues dealt with at Wednesday's Madison County Board meeting. The board approved a contract with the American Federations of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 799, and the Policemen's Benevolent Labor Committee.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester City Council Meetings Go Back to In Person Next Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester City Council meetings will move to an in-person format starting next week. According to a news release, the council meetings and study sessions will move to an in-person format for all elected officials starting on March 21st, 2022. Board and Commission members will also return to in-person meetings on the same date.
ROCHESTER, MN
Western Iowa Today

Legislature Passes Bill Forbidding Cities to Limit Where Fireworks May be Sold

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa legislature have passed a bill to ban local government ordinances that restrict where fireworks may be sold in commercial or industrial zones. Senator Mike Klimesh of Spillville says some cities are trying to use “spot zoning” to do an end run around the law that legalized firework sales in Iowa. Senator Tony Bisignano, a Democrat from Des Moines, says cities SHOULD have the authority to regulate where massive amounts of explosives can be sold, calling it a “safety issue.” The bill is on its way to Governor Kim Reynolds — she’s signed 44 bills from the legislature into law so far this year.
DES MOINES, IA
Port Arthur News

CHRIS DUQUE — Nederland updates street improvement, game rooms

As we start the month of April, the City of Nederland continues to be busy with a number of projects and issues. The City Council approved an agreement with Jefferson County, Pct. 2 for assistance with road improvement. The City and County will work together to complete chip seal improvements...
NEDERLAND, TX

