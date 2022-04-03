Riverside Council to Address Maintenance and Personnel at Next Meeting

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa legislature have passed a bill to ban local government ordinances that restrict where fireworks may be sold in commercial or industrial zones. Senator Mike Klimesh of Spillville says some cities are trying to use “spot zoning” to do an end run around the law that legalized firework sales in Iowa. Senator Tony Bisignano, a Democrat from Des Moines, says cities SHOULD have the authority to regulate where massive amounts of explosives can be sold, calling it a “safety issue.” The bill is on its way to Governor Kim Reynolds — she’s signed 44 bills from the legislature into law so far this year.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO