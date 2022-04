Brazil’s Carnival is the main celebration in the country, attracting people from all over the world to celebrate the party on the streets of Rio de Janeiro where Samba music is the soundtrack. However, due to the Omicron variant that hit the country in December 2021, the Rio de Janeiro carnival 2022 was postponed to April (between April 20th and April 24th) for the first time in the city’s history. Now, with the days of this extravagant party being near, Rio de Janeiro Carnival Queen Thaiana Rodrigues shows excitement to enjoy the party that had to be suspended in 2021 due to the suspension of Carnaval because of the pandemic.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 26 DAYS AGO