16 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

You can find chicken meatballs, festive cheeses, and funnel-cake mix at Aldi this month. Aldi

Aldi is stocking its shelves with Easter goodies and spring classics this April, many for under $5.

Impress your dinner guests with a charcuterie board by adding Emporium Selection's Easter cheeses.

Snag tasty desserts, like fruity macarons, funnel cakes, and crunchy ice-cream bars.

Choose from English cheddar, Wensleydale with raspberry and white chocolate, or Wensleydale with lemon and honey. Aldi

Put together a themed charcuterie board with Emporium Selection's Easter cheeses.

Aldi never misses when it comes to seasonal cheeses, and its options for Easter are no exception.

Choose from aged English cheddar or Wensleydale with raspberry and white chocolate — both shaped like Easter eggs.

You can also opt for a chick-shaped Wensleydale with lemon and honey. Each festive block of cheese costs $3.99.

You can add these vegetables to a variety of meals. Aldi

Eat the rainbow with colorful carrots or cauliflower florets from Season's Choice.

Spring is all about vibrant colors, so you can bring some of that energy to your usual dinners with these carrots and cauliflower florets.

For $1.99 per bag, they'll liven up any meal, from pasta to roasts .

You can snag pasta shaped like Easter eggs, hatching chicks, and bunnies. Aldi

Whip up a festive and quick dinner with Reggano's Easter-shaped pasta.

You can pick up colorful pasta in shapes like Easter eggs, hatching chicks, and bunnies for just $1.99 per bag.

Pair this pasta with the colorful cauliflower florets, your favorite protein, and a ready-made sauce for a quick spring dinner.

Aldi is selling two flavors — feta, garlic, and herb and sweet chili. Aldi

Pack Specially Selected's hummus crisps for a spring picnic.

Hummus is a great snack for picnics, and these flavorful crisps are made to complement the dip .

Go for a Mediterranean-style spread with the feta, garlic, and herb crisps or bring on the heat with the sweet-chili ones for $1.99.

Each box contains flavors like blueberry, raspberry, blood orange, coconut, pistachio, and lemon. Aldi

Specially Selected's spring macarons are the ideal seasonal dessert.

These freezer-friendly, pastel macarons practically scream spring .

Each box of 12 macarons costs $4.59 and comes with blueberry, raspberry, blood-orange, coconut, pistachio, and lemon flavors.

Each pack contains 12 dinner rolls. Aldi

Add L'oven Fresh's keto-friendly dinner rolls to your Easter menu.

With 1 gram of net carbs and 5 grams of protein per serving, these rolls are perfect for those who follow the keto diet and miss diving into a warm bread basket before dinner.

Pick up a pack of 12 keto-friendly, vegan dinner rolls for just $3.99.

These single-serve bowls heat up in just minutes. Aldi

Spend less time in the kitchen with Whole and Simple's single-serve shrimp-and-grain bowls.

These wholesome, single-serve shrimp bowls are perfect for dining al fresco — plus they take no time to heat up.

Choose from shrimp-centric combos like gluten-free quinoa or protein-packed couscous for $4.49 each.

Aldi is selling these bowls in flavors like beef and broccoli, orange chicken, and General Tso's. Aldi

Embrace Meatless Mondays with Earth Grown's vegan bowls.

These delicious, plant-based bowls are another quick and easy meal.

Choose from options like beef and broccoli, orange chicken, or General Tso's for $3.99.

You can find this popcorn in the Himalayan Gold and "No Cheese" Cheesine flavors. Aldi

Snack on LesserEvil's organic popcorn during your next movie night.

Aldi is selling LesserEvil's popcorn this month for $2.89 per bag. The snack is vegan, organic, and gluten-free , making it a versatile staple that suits many different diets.

You can snag flavors like Himalayan Gold, which tastes like real butter, or "No Cheese" Cheesine.

Choose from sea-salt or barbecue potato chips. Aldi

Reduce food waste with Uglies' kettle chips.

These crisps are just as crunchy and tasty as picture-perfect potato chips but also help reduce unnecessary food waste.

Aldi's selling two different flavors — sea salt or barbecue — for $1.99 per bag.

These donuts would also make for a quick dessert. Aldi

These liveGfree glazed or chocolate gluten-free donuts would make for an easy breakfast.

This Aldi brand has long offered many great gluten-free options, and this month, you can find liveGfree's glazed or chocolate donuts.

Each box costs $4.69.

These snacks are made with spinach, carrots, and tomatoes. Aldi

Good Natured Selects' Veg-ables are great for munching.

Aldi's selling a lineup of wholesome snack options this spring, including these crunchy potato-and-vegetable crisps made with spinach, carrots, and tomatoes.

These are also gluten-free and available for $2.99 per bag.

You can add this smoked salmon to bagels and toast. Aldi

Upgrade brunch with Specially Selected's chimichurri cold, smoked salmon.

To throw together an impressive brunch or picnic, consider adding this chimichurri smoked salmon to your spread for only $3.99 a package.

This smoked salmon has a chimichurri dry rub that'll upgrade bagels and toast, but you can also enjoy it on its own.

You just need to add water to this funnel-cake mix. Aldi

This Baker's Corner funnel-cake kit is back for a limited time.

It's a little too early for county fairs, but you can still enjoy your favorite fried desserts at home with this funnel-cake kit.

Just add water to make the batter , and it'll pour out of the provided pitcher for the perfect funnel cake. Cover the fried dessert in powdered sugar and enjoy.

Each kit is only $2.99.

Each box of these crunchy ice-cream bars costs about $3. Aldi

Get nostalgic with Sundae Shoppe's chocolate or strawberry crunchy ice-cream bars.

You can relive your youth with these frozen treats reminiscent of the delicious, crunchy bars from school lunches or ice-cream trucks.

Grab the strawberry or chocolate ice-cream bars for only $2.99 per box.

These meatballs are flavorful. Aldi

Spice up Taco Tuesday with Casa Mamita's meatballs.

Give your Taco Tuesday a refresh with these flavored meatballs for $4.99.

Perfect in tacos, burritos , salads, or kebabs, these meatballs are available in beef-and-cheese or chicken-chile-verde flavors.