16 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

By Paige Bennett
Insider
 2 days ago
You can find chicken meatballs, festive cheeses, and funnel-cake mix at Aldi this month.

  • Aldi is stocking its shelves with Easter goodies and spring classics this April, many for under $5.
  • Impress your dinner guests with a charcuterie board by adding Emporium Selection's Easter cheeses.
  • Snag tasty desserts, like fruity macarons, funnel cakes, and crunchy ice-cream bars.
Put together a themed charcuterie board with Emporium Selection's Easter cheeses.
Choose from English cheddar, Wensleydale with raspberry and white chocolate, or Wensleydale with lemon and honey.

Aldi never misses when it comes to seasonal cheeses, and its options for Easter are no exception.

Choose from aged English cheddar or Wensleydale with raspberry and white chocolate — both shaped like Easter eggs.

You can also opt for a chick-shaped Wensleydale with lemon and honey. Each festive block of cheese costs $3.99.

Eat the rainbow with colorful carrots or cauliflower florets from Season's Choice.
You can add these vegetables to a variety of meals.

Spring is all about vibrant colors, so you can bring some of that energy to your usual dinners with these carrots and cauliflower florets.

For $1.99 per bag, they'll liven up any meal, from pasta to roasts .

Whip up a festive and quick dinner with Reggano's Easter-shaped pasta.
You can snag pasta shaped like Easter eggs, hatching chicks, and bunnies.

You can pick up colorful pasta in shapes like Easter eggs, hatching chicks, and bunnies for just $1.99 per bag.

Pair this pasta with the colorful cauliflower florets, your favorite protein, and a ready-made sauce for a quick spring dinner.

Pack Specially Selected's hummus crisps for a spring picnic.
Aldi is selling two flavors — feta, garlic, and herb and sweet chili.

Hummus is a great snack for picnics, and these flavorful crisps are made to complement the dip .

Go for a Mediterranean-style spread with the feta, garlic, and herb crisps or bring on the heat with the sweet-chili ones for $1.99.

Specially Selected's spring macarons are the ideal seasonal dessert.
Each box contains flavors like blueberry, raspberry, blood orange, coconut, pistachio, and lemon.

These freezer-friendly, pastel macarons practically scream spring .

Each box of 12 macarons costs $4.59 and comes with blueberry, raspberry, blood-orange, coconut, pistachio, and lemon flavors.

Add L'oven Fresh's keto-friendly dinner rolls to your Easter menu.
Each pack contains 12 dinner rolls.

With 1 gram of net carbs and 5 grams of protein per serving, these rolls are perfect for those who follow the keto diet and miss diving into a warm bread basket before dinner.

Pick up a pack of 12 keto-friendly, vegan dinner rolls for just $3.99.

Spend less time in the kitchen with Whole and Simple's single-serve shrimp-and-grain bowls.
These single-serve bowls heat up in just minutes.

These wholesome, single-serve shrimp bowls are perfect for dining al fresco — plus they take no time to heat up.

Choose from shrimp-centric combos like gluten-free quinoa or protein-packed couscous for $4.49 each.

Embrace Meatless Mondays with Earth Grown's vegan bowls.
Aldi is selling these bowls in flavors like beef and broccoli, orange chicken, and General Tso's.

These delicious, plant-based bowls are another quick and easy meal.

Choose from options like beef and broccoli, orange chicken, or General Tso's for $3.99.

Snack on LesserEvil's organic popcorn during your next movie night.
You can find this popcorn in the Himalayan Gold and "No Cheese" Cheesine flavors.

Aldi is selling LesserEvil's popcorn this month for $2.89 per bag. The snack is vegan, organic, and gluten-free , making it a versatile staple that suits many different diets.

You can snag flavors like Himalayan Gold, which tastes like real butter, or "No Cheese" Cheesine.

Reduce food waste with Uglies' kettle chips.
Choose from sea-salt or barbecue potato chips.

These crisps are just as crunchy and tasty as picture-perfect potato chips but also help reduce unnecessary food waste.

Aldi's selling two different flavors — sea salt or barbecue — for $1.99 per bag.

These liveGfree glazed or chocolate gluten-free donuts would make for an easy breakfast.
These donuts would also make for a quick dessert.

This Aldi brand has long offered many great gluten-free options, and this month, you can find liveGfree's glazed or chocolate donuts.

Each box costs $4.69.

Good Natured Selects' Veg-ables are great for munching.
These snacks are made with spinach, carrots, and tomatoes.

Aldi's selling a lineup of wholesome snack options this spring, including these crunchy potato-and-vegetable crisps made with spinach, carrots, and tomatoes.

These are also gluten-free and available for $2.99 per bag.

Upgrade brunch with Specially Selected's chimichurri cold, smoked salmon.
You can add this smoked salmon to bagels and toast.

To throw together an impressive brunch or picnic, consider adding this chimichurri smoked salmon to your spread for only $3.99 a package.

This smoked salmon has a chimichurri dry rub that'll upgrade bagels and toast, but you can also enjoy it on its own.

This Baker's Corner funnel-cake kit is back for a limited time.
You just need to add water to this funnel-cake mix.

It's a little too early for county fairs, but you can still enjoy your favorite fried desserts at home with this funnel-cake kit.

Just add water to make the batter , and it'll pour out of the provided pitcher for the perfect funnel cake. Cover the fried dessert in powdered sugar and enjoy.

Each kit is only $2.99.

Get nostalgic with Sundae Shoppe's chocolate or strawberry crunchy ice-cream bars.
Each box of these crunchy ice-cream bars costs about $3.

You can relive your youth with these frozen treats reminiscent of the delicious, crunchy bars from school lunches or ice-cream trucks.

Grab the strawberry or chocolate ice-cream bars for only $2.99 per box.

Spice up Taco Tuesday with Casa Mamita's meatballs.
These meatballs are flavorful.

Give your Taco Tuesday a refresh with these flavored meatballs for $4.99.

Perfect in tacos, burritos , salads, or kebabs, these meatballs are available in beef-and-cheese or chicken-chile-verde flavors.

Read the original article on Insider

