Richmond, VA

NASCAR at Richmond spring 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Toyota Owners 400

By Ellen J. Horrow, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

After an eventful and thrilling overtime race on the road course at the Circuit of the Americas , the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the capital of Virginia for a short-track race at Richmond Raceway.

Through six races this season, the Cup Series has produced six different winners — three of them first-timers. And while Hendrick Motorsports drivers (Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and William Byron) have won three of the six races, and two other top-tier teams — Stewart-Haas Racing (Chase Briscoe) and Team Penske (Austin Cindric) — have also claimed victories, a start-up team made its presence felt on the Series when Ross Chastain took Trackhouse Racing to victory lane for the first time last weekend at COTA .

Will Sunday's race see a seventh different winner and another first-timer? Or will a traditional power reassert itself on one of NASCAR's oldest tracks?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKdQU_0ey2HAMf00
Alex Bowman (48) crosses the finish line to win the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 18, 2021. Amber Searls, USA TODAY Sports

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia.

What time does the Cup race at Richmond start?

The Toyota Owners 400 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET at Richmond Raceway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Richmond on?

Fox is broadcasting the Toyota Owners 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

Fox Sports 1 will also have an earlier pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Richmond?

The Toyota Owners 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the FoxSports app.

The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.

How many laps is the Cup race at Richmond?

The Toyota Owners 400 is 400 laps around the 0.75-mile track for a total of 300 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 70 laps, Stage 2: 160 laps, Stage 3: 170 laps.

Who won the Cup race at Richmond last year?

Martin Truex Jr. won the most recent race at Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021 after leading 80 laps, including the final 51. And nearly one year ago on April 18, Alex Bowman won after taking the lead on lap 391 and edging Denny Hamlin at the finish.

What is the lineup for the Toyota Owners 400?

(Car number in parentheses):

1. (12) Ryan Blaney, Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford

2. (24) William Byron, Liberty University Chevrolet

3. (18) Kyle Busch, Mars Crunchy Cookie Toyota

4. (14) Chase Briscoe, Mahindra Tractors Ford

5. (43) Erik Jones, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet

6. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota

7. (4) Kevin Harvick, Mobil 1 Triple Action Formula Ford

8. (1) Ross Chastain, ONX Homes/iFly Chevrolet

9. (20) Christopher Bell, SiriusXM Toyota

10. (10) Aric Almirola, Smithfield Ford

11. (22) Joey Logano, Shell Pennzoil Ford

12. (41) Cole Custer, HaasTooling.com Ford

13. (11) Denny Hamlin, FedEx Express Toyota

14. (99) Daniel Suarez, CommScope Chevrolet

15. (9) Chase Elliott, A SHOC Chevrolet

16. (8) Tyler Reddick, Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet

17. (21) Harrison Burton, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford

18. (17) Chris Buescher, Violet Defense Ford

19. (6) Brad Keselowski, Violet Defense Ford

20. (2) Austin Cindric, Discount Tire Ford

21. (5) Kyle Larson, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet

22. (38) Todd Gilliland, Black's Tire Ford

23. (77) Landon Cassill, Voyager: Crypto for All Chevrolet

24. (34) Michael McDowell, Navage Nasal Care Ford

25. (3) Austin Dillon, BREZTRI Chevrolet

26. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Action Industries Chevrolet

27. (45) Kurt Busch, Embrace Home Loans Toyota

28. (48) Alex Bowman, Ally Chevrolet

29. (23) Bubba Wallace, Dr Pepper Toyota

30. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevyliners.com Chevrolet

31. (7) Corey LaJoie, Nations Guard Chevrolet

32. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., SunnyD Chevrolet

33. (51) Cody Ware, Nurtec ODT Ford

34. (78) BJ McLeod, Surface Sunscreen/MaintenanceSupplies.com Ford

35. (15) JJ Yeley, Nabor Force Ford

36. (31) Justin Haley, LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

37. (44) Greg Biffle, Norfolk State University Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR at Richmond spring 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Toyota Owners 400

The Spun

NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Shares Terrifying News

Late last month, NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan was involved in a scary accident at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Just a few weeks later, Deegan was forced to miss a race for other reasons. In a video she posted to YouTube, Deegan said she was skipping the latest race in fear for her life.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Shares Funny Photo

Being the significant other to a professional athlete can be stressful. Not only are you often watching your loved one compete at the highest level, you’re consistently spending time away from them in-season. Thankfully for Samantha Busch, she had a stand-in this weekend. The wife of the NASCAR star...
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

NASCAR driver killed in highway crash!

NASCAR’s David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is currently in great grief, given the tragedy experienced by one of its drivers. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass posted the news on his Twitter profile; "Sad news from Texas Highway Patrol. DGR hauler driver Steven Stotts was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers John...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin’s Win On Sunday

Virginia native Denny Hamlin entered Sunday’s race at Richmond 22nd in points with zero top ten finishes. He left it the winner of the Toyota Owners 400. At +1000 to be the first to take the checkered flag, the 41-year-old driver scored a huge win for Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Kyle Busch black flagged for grill tape at Richmond

NASCAR crew chief visited the NASCAR hauler after the NASCAR race at Richmond Raceway. On Sunday, NASCAR unloaded in Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile oval of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series in the first points paying short track race of the season. Hear from crew chief Ben Beshore below.
RICHMOND, VA
AthlonSports.com

All-Time NASCAR Cup Series Wins List

The NASCAR Cup series is America's premier racing circuit, with a rich history of larger-than-life champions and a tall-tale origin story rooted in Prohibition-era bootlegging and rum-running. But the real fuel to the sport's popularity is the need for speed and the thrill of the all-out competition — which often runs as close to the edge as possible.
MOTORSPORTS
fordauthority.com

No. 12 Nascar Mustang Nabs Third 2022 Season Pole At Richmond

Ryan Blaney wheeled the No. 12 Nascar Next Gen Ford Mustang to his third 2022 season pole position at Richmond Raceway on April 2nd. Blaney posted a time of 22.541 seconds around the three-quarter mile speedway, topping out at 119.782 mph. He will lead the field to green for the third time this year, having also posted the best time last week at Circuit of the Americas, and at Phoenix Raceway at the beginning of March. Despite his strength during qualifying, Blaney has yet to put the No. 12 Mustang in Victory Lane this season.
RICHMOND, VA
AthlonSports.com

Toyota Owners 400 (Richmond) NASCAR Preview and Fantasy Predictions

The Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway is aptly named due to the NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer’s recent success. Joe Gibbs Racing Camrys have won eight of the last dozen races here; Martin Truex Jr. alone has won three of the past five. If there’s any place JGR has...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC Sports

Richmond Cup results, driver points

Using keen pit strategy from crew chief Chris Gabehart, Denny Hamlin earned his first win of the season Sunday at Richmond Raceway. Hamlin hunted William Byron down using tires that were 43 laps fresher, erasing a significant deficit to the No. 24 Chevrolet and scoring his fourth win at Richmond, his home track.
RICHMOND, VA
