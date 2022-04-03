Pittsburgh Weather: Rain, Snow Showers For Sunday

By: KDKA-TV’s Falicia Woody

Rain/snow showers will continue through the early afternoon hours today.

Higher elevations may see that mixing chance last through the evening.

Highs will be in the mid 40s, which is over 10° below average (normally 57°).

Overnight, skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with mainly dry conditions and lows in the low 30s. Monday will be near 50° with a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon.

It’ll remain pretty soggy for the rest of the work week.

Tuesday will feature showers moving in from the south in the afternoon with temperatures warming up to the low 60s.

Those 60s will last through Thursday with more scattered showers possible especially Wednesday evening and night.

Colder air is still set to arrive Friday and Saturday with rain/snow showers possible and morning lows in the 30s.

