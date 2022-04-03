Best mini USB fan

I never thought much about room fans until my husband and I experienced a weeklong power outage in the middle of summer…right after we moved into our house and before we’d learned that our generator was not powering our air-conditioning. It was unbearably stuffy, and opening our windows made things even muggier. In a moment of desperation, we went to the nearest Home Depot and grabbed the first fan we saw—or rather, the only one that was left on the shelves, because our neighbors were quicker at the draw than we were.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 20 DAYS AGO