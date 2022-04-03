ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Shopper stunned after finding supermarket jar of spinach costs $50

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Every so often during a trip to the grocery store, you might allow yourself to grab a treat. Although most opt for a packet of fancy biscuits, a nice cheese, or a bottle of wine - one shopper found an unlikely item that was most certainly priced as a “once in a blue moon” treat.

The food item? An expensive jar of cream of spinach.

TikTok account @overheard shared a clip showing someone pulling a container of the organic item off the shelf along with on-screen text reading: “Overpriced LA”. Another line of text asks: “How much does this organic cream of spinach cost?”

In the video, the person flips the jar upside down to reveal that the 907g item costs an eye-watering $50.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

When the price is revealed, another line of on-screen text appears which reads: “$50! Well played, LA.”

The clip has received 170,000 views, 7200 likes, and 300 comments since it was posted two days ago.

@overheard

Overseen @ Erewhon (where else) #losangeles #erewhonhaul #thepriceisright #overheardla

Viewers were surprised by how expensive the jar of food was, with one viewer writing: “I was expecting 20 but 50 OMG”.

One viewer guessed $18, and said they were “way off”. The TikTok account responded: “$18 gets u one spoonful of spinach as a treat.”

Another viewer remarked: “And people still think LA prices are worth it to live there.”

“$50 is my weekly grocery budget,” another said.

This isn't the first time we've come across expensive food items recently.

Last week we wrote about how a mum in Australia shelled out almost $100 (£57) for just ten items.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Here’s Why Should You Order Hot Water with Every Restaurant Meal

A very dear friend of mine who spend decades working in the service industry as a waiter used to tell me the one thing that almost all servers loathed. That thing was when someone would order hot tea service. Yeah, we drink iced-tea down here. So, the occasion to bring out the teapot, bags, and accompanying paraphernalia is usually a hassle for most of today's servers.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinach#The Jar#Australia#Cheese#Food Drink#Shopper#Tiktok#Overheard#La
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Say These Ice Cream Bars Are Better Than Häagen-Dazs

No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Taste of regret: Student, 21, who ate a Cadbury’s Creme Egg that could have WON him £10,000 says he 'enjoyed' his first-ever taste of the half-white and half-milk chocolate treat - before he realised his mistake

An unfortunate student has been left feeling defeated after unknowingly eating a Cadbury's Creme Egg which would have bagged him £10,000. The once-peckish man had never tried a Creme Egg before and said he enjoyed it, until he saw an advert about the cash prizes on offer at which point he said it tasted 'like regret'.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Mashed

Taco Bell Just Brought Back This Cheesy Snack For A Limited Time

After a long buildup, Taco Bell has finally brought back its cheesy, limited-time menu item: nacho fries. As their name suggests, Taco Bell nacho fries are french fries with Mexican-inspired seasoning and a dipping sauce of melty cheese, according to a press release by the chain. First unveiled in 2018, they've reappeared for a short time every year since. In 2022, the nacho fries will be sold for $1.49 — or $5.49 when purchased inside a combo meal including a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, crunchy taco, and medium drink.
RESTAURANTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pancake mix sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled after cable fragments found inside

Certain pancake mixes sold at Walmart and Kroger are being recalled after fragments of a cable used during the manufacturing process were found in the product. At Walmart, the mix was sold nationwide as “Great Value Pancake and Waffle Mix.” It was also sold under Kroger’s brand name as “Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix” in the Midwest and South.
FOOD SAFETY
Salon

Costco’s instant boba tea is basically magic

In many major cities in the U.S., the fastest way to get boba tea requires simply walking out the door — these days, shops serving the tapioca-sphere-filled plastic cups crowd in alongside Starbucks and Dunkin' to fight for the country's drink dollars. But for those times when putting on pants seems too big an obstacle, or for folks that live too far from the rapid proliferation of Taiwanese-style tea shops, Costco offers a solution: instant boba tea. Naturally, I had to try it.
FOOD & DRINKS
FingerLakes1.com

Recall on dark chocolate espresso

This brand is recalling their dark chocolate espresso. Undeclared peanut allergen leads company to recall their dark chocolate espresso. And you may have already purchased it. NATIONAL NAPPING DAY: Sleep expert from Thompson talks sleep habits during the day and night. Dark Chocolate Espresso Recall. Albanese Confectionery Group Inc. is...
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful Fans Reel From Finn’s Heartbreaking Demise, We’re Looking Through Tear-Stained Eyes at Photos of All the Other Characters We’ve Lost Through the Years

Got a tissue? ’Cause you’re gonna need one. Maybe more than one, come to think of it. At least he died a hero. The Bold and the Beautiful let Finn ride to wife Steffy’s rescue in the April 1 episode, saving her from a shot fired by his own mother. But in doing so, he himself was struck. And in the shocking April 4 episode of the CBS soap, Sheila kissed him goodbye — like, really goodbye. For good. Kaput. The end.
TV SERIES
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Cheese-Flavored Crackers

A popular brand of cheese-flavored crackers has been recalled. B&G Foods announced on Saturday, April 2 that it is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of a single date code of 6-ounce Back to Nature Cheddalicious cheese-flavored crackers, with a “best by” date of SEP 05 2022. (The “best by” date is located on the top of the box.)
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

How To Make 'Everything Aldi Pizza' For Less Than $3, According To A Shopper

After a rough start in the U.S., the German-bred grocery chain Aldi has worked its way up the ranks of American grocery stores in recent years — and it's not just because the average Aldi checkout line moves 40% faster than those of its competitors (via Forbes). As a discount chain, Aldi is adamant about keeping its products affordable, but the store seems to be just as serious about quality. When Aldi invited The Telegraph to tour its headquarters in 2013, the public saw just how meticulous the family-owned business is about testing its products before putting them on its shelves. This may be especially true of the products made in Aldi's test kitchen, including its $3-or-less Mama Cozzi's take-and-bake pizza. Some people avoid it, but The Kitchn's Jessica Kelly tried every variation of the stuff at her local Aldi and touted it as the best grocery store 'za around.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy