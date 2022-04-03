Shopper stunned after finding supermarket jar of spinach costs $50
Every so often during a trip to the grocery store, you might allow yourself to grab a treat. Although most opt for a packet of fancy biscuits, a nice cheese, or a bottle of wine - one shopper found an unlikely item that was most certainly priced as a “once in a blue moon” treat.
The food item? An expensive jar of cream of spinach.
TikTok account @overheard shared a clip showing someone pulling a container of the organic item off the shelf along with on-screen text reading: “Overpriced LA”. Another line of text asks: “How much does this organic cream of spinach cost?”
In the video, the person flips the jar upside down to reveal that the 907g item costs an eye-watering $50.
When the price is revealed, another line of on-screen text appears which reads: “$50! Well played, LA.”
The clip has received 170,000 views, 7200 likes, and 300 comments since it was posted two days ago.
Viewers were surprised by how expensive the jar of food was, with one viewer writing: “I was expecting 20 but 50 OMG”.
One viewer guessed $18, and said they were “way off”. The TikTok account responded: “$18 gets u one spoonful of spinach as a treat.”
Another viewer remarked: “And people still think LA prices are worth it to live there.”
“$50 is my weekly grocery budget,” another said.
This isn't the first time we've come across expensive food items recently.
Last week we wrote about how a mum in Australia shelled out almost $100 (£57) for just ten items.
