Electronics

Best mini USB fan

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
WWLP 22News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When spending a long day working on a computer, the heat or stillness of the air can become an issue over time. One of the quickest and easiest ways to relieve that discomfort is through a mini USB fan....

www.wwlp.com

pocketnow.com

These are the best Galaxy S22 Plus Wallet Cases

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is one of the best smartphones from Samsung in 2022, and it comes with several improvements over its predecessor. The new flagship comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerful chipset, and it has a versatile camera layout on the back. Although the device supports both Samsung Pay and Google Pay, you may want a cover or a case that lets you carry a credit card or ID with you, and we’ve collected some of the best accessories that we could find.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

DOOGEE S98 rugged phone features a customizable side button and a circular rear display

With a dual screen, the DOOGEE S98 rugged phone provides double the fun. In fact, you can customize the smart, circular rear display to show the time, incoming call alerts, alarm settings, music controls, and notifications. You can also personalize the side button. This rugged phone is powered by 2 powerful ARM Cortex A76 and 6 A55 cores that deliver high-level performance. And the 2.05 GHz clock rate makes it suitable for everyday use and gaming. The 6.3” waterdrop display with a peak brightness of 480 nits complements gameplay. Speaking of the display, the extra layer of Corning Gorilla Glass protects the screen from drops and scratches. Moreover, the DOOGEE S98 provides 8 GB RAM for super-fast performance and 256 GB storage, which is expandable up to 512 GB using a micro SD card. Finally, with a 6,000-mAh battery, this smartphone charges in 2 hours and supports 15W wireless charging.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb#Mini#Bestreviews
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $200 Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver, $49 Off Beats Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Govee DreamView T1 Pro TV Backlight review: The best ambient lighting kit for your TV or gaming rig

The DreamView T1 Pro is the best solution currently available if you want to set up ambient lighting for your TV or gaming rig, The lightbars produce diffused lighting that looks fantastic, the lightstrip delivers great bias lighting and is large enough to cover 65-inch TVs, and the ColorSense camera does a brilliant job analyzing what's playing on the screen and projecting the colors onto the lightbar and lightstrip in real-time.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Longevity
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Turntables Under $200 for Any Vinyl Fan

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re ready to upgrade your HiFi setup or you just started collecting records, investing in a high-quality turntable doesn’t mean you have to break your budget. Audiophiles and new vinyl collectors alike have plenty of affordable turntables to choose from, no matter if you’re looking for bundles with stereo speakers or versatile automatic models to spin your rare LPs. With easy-to-use features and stylish designs, the best turntables under $200 give music...
ELECTRONICS
WWLP 22News

Best headphones under $200

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When searching for a new pair of headphones, many of the best options available can be expensive. Finding a pair that fits a budget while still maintaining all the desired features can be challenging. Especially with so many different types of headphones on the market, knowing what works for specific needs and uses only makes it harder to find the right pair. However, that does not mean that there are no high-quality headphones with every feature wanted in a more affordable price range.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

HONOR X9 5G is now official with a 48MP camera, Snapdragon 695, and 66W fast charging

HONOR today announced the latest member to join the X-series lineups, the HONOR X9 5G. The HONOR X9 packs the Snapdragon 695 chipset, supports 66W fast wired charging, and has a triple camera setup on the back. The device packs a familiar design, and it has a circular camera setup on the back. HONOR also recently announced the HONOR Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro, Magic 4 Ultimate, and the HONOR X8.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Best iPad Air case 2022: Protect and cover your tablet

Maybe you love the iPadOS 15 interface or maybe you're drawn in by Apple's promise to be carbon neutral by 2030. Maybe the five color finish options for the iPad Air caught your eye or you can't live without the leading-edge display and camera technology. Heck, maybe you read our review about falling in love with 2022's 5th Generation iPad Air.
ELECTRONICS
WWLP 22News

Best Bluetooth boombox

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When looking for a speaker that can handle some wear and tear, blast sound in any environment and can live up to all kinds of events, the boombox might be the item required. Equipped with massive sound power and a tough exterior, a boombox is perfect for going to the beach, throwing a barbecue or even for use around the house.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Wireless Running Headphones to Keep You Going

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. LeBron James is frequently seen wearing Beats headphones while walking to the arena before a big game or posting his intense workout videos on Instagram (he’s also a silent investor in the Apple-owned brand). And he’s not the only athlete or celebrity to sport athletic audio gear. Serena Williams often sports Beats, while MMA champ Conor McGregor released a collaboration with...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Car Charger Adapters to Power Your Devices

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Your car’s charging port may have started out as a way to light up cigarettes while on the road, but since then it’s evolved to be more of a power source for all your portable electronic devices. To take full advantage of it though, you’ll need a good car charger adapter.
ELECTRONICS
Billboard

The Best Gifts for Harry Styles Fans

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Let the countdown to Harry’s House begin! Harry Styles’ third studio album will arrive on May 20, and if you’re a fan of the One Directioner-turned-solo pop star then you’ll definitely want to peruse our list of items that loyal Styles supporters will appreciate. The “Treat People With Kindness” singer’s website is packed with apparel and accessories, including merch for another...
RETAIL
CNET

Best USB-C Monitor Deals: Save $200 On a Dell 27-Inch QHD Display

Do you enjoy cable clutter? Is your idea of a good time hunting around for the right adapter to connect a laptop to a display? If the answer is a resounding "No!" to these questions, you ought to consider a USB-C monitor for your next display upgrade. A USB-C monitor offers the most streamlined setup and saves you from having various cables cluttering your desk or needing to dig around for adapters.
ELECTRONICS
WWLP 22News

Best cheap milkshake maker

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing hits the spot quite like a milkshake when you’re grilling out or even just staying home for a movie night. A good milkshake maker can create decadent shakes in no-time-flat, but many milkshake makers cost upwards of $100 or more.
FOOD & DRINKS
WWLP 22News

Best action camera body mount

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Action cameras are great devices for capturing exhilarating activities or making the perfect holiday video, but when there’s so much to look at or do, you don’t always want to have one hand occupied holding the camera. This...
CELL PHONES
WWLP 22News

Best high-end portable monitor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Computer users know the feeling of wishing they had more screen space. It might be doing research for school or watching multiple videos or playing online games. Whether it’s business, entertainment, education or gaming, high-end portable monitors take your mobile device or laptop and provide a larger viewing space.
ELECTRONICS

