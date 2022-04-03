ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Passengers stuck in long queues at Heathrow Airport

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqIlT_0ey2FBtI00

Passengers at Heathrow Airport were facing long queues on Sunday as the Easter holidays got under way.

The airport blamed the disruption on Covid checks required by destination countries and “high passenger volumes”.

But there were also reports of staff shortages and problems with the e-gate passport checkpoints, as travellers took to social media to air their frustrations.

Some said they had waited hours to check in and take off as the airport confirmed “congestion” was affecting Terminal 2.

Other travellers said several automatic e-gates – which are staffed by Border Force – used to process passengers, were not operating properly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sjcv9_0ey2FBtI00
Heathrow blamed the disruption on Covid checks required by destination countries and ‘high passenger volumes’ (PA) (PA Wire)

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

One passenger reported having sat on a plane for two hours waiting for take-off and said the reason given was staff shortage issues.

The travel chaos comes at the start of the Easter break, with an increase in holidaymakers understood to be driving up passenger numbers.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Due to high passenger volumes and the Covid documentation checks still required by many end destinations, Terminal 2 departures has experienced some congestion today.

“Our teams are supporting our airline partners to get passengers away on their journeys as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Manchester Airport has experienced similar problems in recent weeks as it has struggled to cope with delays due to increased traveller numbers amid a staff shortage.

Lengthy queues ahead of boarding flights have become commonplace, while some landing turned to social media this weekend to voice their complaints at extensive waits in the baggage reclaim halls.

A spokesman for Manchester Airport said: “We apologise to passengers whose experience at Manchester Airport has fallen short of the standards they expected.

“As we recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, our whole industry is facing staff shortages and recruitment challenges.

“As a result we are advising customers that security queues may be longer than usual, and we encourage them to arrive at the earliest time recommended by their airline.

“Due to the security checks and training associated with these roles, it takes time for people to be able to start work in our operation.

“That is why we are exploring a number of short-term measures to deliver the best possible service we can, such as the use of agency staff and different ways in which existing colleagues can support our operation.

“We are aware similar challenges are being faced by airlines and third parties, such as baggage handling agents, operating on our site.

“Together, we are working hard to deliver the best possible service we can in the circumstances, and to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow newschain and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
newschain

Images released of flat where ‘neglected’ seven-year-old died from asthma attack

Pictures have been released showing the inside of a property where a seven-year-old asthma sufferer was found dead in the garden after alleged neglect by his mother. Images seen by jurors at Coventry Crown Court include the living room of the property at which drug user Laura Heath is alleged to have unlawfully killed Hakeem Hussain through gross negligence, after using his inhaler to smoke drugs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Disruption continues to hit UK flights

Airline passengers are being warned to expect flight cancellations caused by staff shortages to continue. More than 1,000 UK flights have been axed in recent days due to crews being off sick amid a rise in coronavirus cases. Industry experts also said airlines and airports are struggling because of the...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

Boss of Manchester Airport quits amid chaos for travellers

The managing director at Manchester Airport has quit after weeks of chaos for travellers. Karen Smart will return to the south of England for family reasons and to “pursue fresh career opportunities”, said her bosses. Travellers have faced long delays and chaotic scenes, with queues trailing outside terminals...
TRAVEL
WJCL

JetBlue passengers left waiting on plane after airport crew leaves for night

WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of JetBlue passengers spent time sitting on an idle plane on the tarmac at a Massachusetts airport Monday night after staff left for the night. A Massachusetts woman traveled to New York City on business this weekend and said she experienced several issues with her JetBlue flights both to and from Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heathrow Airport#Manchester Airport#Queues#Covid#Border Force#The Home Office
Daily Mail

British Airways warn passengers they must wear face masks on flights to 50 destinations that demand them - weeks after announcing it was no longer compulsory to wear the coverings on their planes

British Airways - who announced they were scrapping masks on flights - are now warning people they must still put them on if they are going to 50 destinations. BA customers will only need to wear a face covering on board flights if their destination requires it, the airline said but it has since listed places that include where it is unsure masks are required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Daily Mail

EasyJet flight from Gatwick to Barcelona declares mid-air emergency and diverts to land in Paris after passenger required ‘urgent medical assistance'

An EasyJet flight that departed from London Gatwick has been forced into an emergency landing mid-flight today. Flight U28569, bound for Barcelona, departed the London terminal around 30 minutes later than expected before being forced into a mid-air divert in France. It then descended rapidly before safely landing at Charles...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

British Airways boss says it will have to cut flights over next few weeks to avoid ANOTHER meltdown after thousands were stranded on planes or left waiting for hours to be reunited with luggage

The boss of British Airways says the airline will have to cut flights over the next few weeks to avoid another meltdown after thousands of passengers were stranded on planes or left waiting hours to be reunited with their luggage. In an internal message to staff, chief executive Sean Doyle...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Dublin delays: Airport sparks outrage with ‘disrespectful’ Jesus tweet following hours-long queues

Dublin Airport has riled customers by sending what it called a “light-hearted” joke tweet about Jesus while many complained of poor management and enormous queues and delays.After one follower tweeted the airport asking, “Any update on the lack of sausages in terminal 2?” the social media staff behind @DublinAirport replied, “No, but did you know that if you say ‘Jesus’ backwards it sounds like sausage.”It comes after passengers found themselves in queues more than two or three hours long at the weekend, with some missing flights as a result.A spokesperson for DAA, which runs Dublin and Cork Airports, blamed...
WORLD
BBC

Manchester Airport: Passengers swapping flights to avoid delays

Passengers say they are trying to swap flights to avoid the ongoing "chaos" and long queues at Manchester Airport. Raj Singh, who is due to travel in two weeks, changed his flights to depart from Luton after a recent delay left him with "zero confidence". Frequent flyer Ashlee Mew, 24,...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Manchester Airport bosses blame the PASSENGERS for three-hour queues claiming most bags had to be opened at security and re-checked because they contained restricted items

Manchester Airport today was paralysed today - with passengers missing flights stuck in three-hour queues. Furious customers branded the northern transport hub 'the most chaotic in the world' as they suffered in the melee. But the airport appeared to try and wash its hands of responsibility for the enormous hold...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Heathrow Airport baggage handler strike suspended after pay offer

Strike action by baggage handlers at Heathrow Airport has been postponed following a new pay offer. More than 160 baggage handlers belonging to the Unite union were due to walk out from 8 to 10 April. They had voted in favour of the action after being told their pay would...
LIFESTYLE
Shropshire Star

Pilot jailed for lying to get British Airways job

Craig Butfoy pleaded guilty to four fraud charges after making false claims to get and retain work with BA CityFlyer and Stobart Air. A pilot has been jailed for lying about his flying experience to get a job with British Airways, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said. Craig Butfoy, 49,...
ECONOMY
click orlando

Making the most of it: Stuck Norwegian passengers sing, play, wait for flight home

Passengers are relaying new information after their cruise ship with Norwegian Cruise Lines ran aground in the Dominican Republic this past Monday. Passengers tell News 6 besides being stuck in the Dominican Republic everything is going smoothly, but as some people plan to take a charter flight back, others are learning they can’t.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Easter holiday boost as Grant Shapps FINALLY axes tests and Passenger Locator Forms for UK arrivals while Heathrow will END rule forcing passengers and staff to wear masks throughout the airport

Grant Shapps today announced the end of all remaining coronavirus travel rules from March 18, paving the way for the return of hassle-free holidays. It means passenger locator forms and Covid tests are being totally scrapped for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers in time for the Easter holidays. The mask...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy