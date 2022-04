PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Fire crews in South Jersey responded to a brush fire Saturday afternoon. The fire occurred in Paulsboro in Gloucester County. Large fire burning near New Jersey refinery along Delaware River in Gloucester County. Photos also show the woods behind nearby homes are also burning. 📷: Randy Saling. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/DpucVJwdOn — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 2, 2022 The fire was placed under control at 2:08 p.m. “Everybody was trying to see what was going on,” Corey Andrews, an eyewitness, said. “I feel like I was the first person to actually pull it up and see like a good view. From down there, first I seen three flames, three big flames. As I’m getting closer, then I see four, then see five, then I see six flames.” It’s unclear how the fire started.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO