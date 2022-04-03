Conn, Goodwin 'work really well together' in directing Clemson's defense

Mickey Conn has no qualms about working under Wesley Goodwin. Both veteran staffers with new titles this spring, Conn pointed to Clemson’s bowl game as proof of the comfort level he and Goodwin have with each other.

“We went through the two weeks of preparation getting ready, getting in front of the guys, gaining their confidence and gaining their trust because we played really good defense efficiency-wise, better than we played all year last year,” Conn said.

That was the first time the two worked on the field together during their time on Dabo Swinney’s staff. Once former defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to take his first head coaching job at Oklahoma in December, Swinney promoted Goodwin, Venables’ longtime right-hand man as a support staffer, to defensive coordinator and gave the title of co-coordinator to Conn, who’s also been coaching Clemson’s safeties for the past five seasons.

Goodwin is going on his second stint and 11th year overall at Clemson, the last four with Conn also on staff. So Clemson’s Cheez-It Bowl victory over Iowa State felt like old times to Conn, though he admitted it helped the two become even more familiar with each other in their new roles from a gameday perspective.

With Goodwin on the sideline and Conn having a more aerial view in the press box, Clemson held the Cyclones, who finished in the top 3 in the Big 12 in yards and points last season, to 270 yards and one touchdown. The defense also scored one of its own on Mario Goodrich’s pick-six in the third quarter, which proved to be the difference in the Tigers’ 20-13 win.

“To get that thrown on you, which is fantastic, that’s exactly what you want in this business. You want that opportunity,” Conn said of his co-coordinator title. “Wes and I work really well together. We worked really well together even when he was an analyst. The guy is brilliant and does a great job.”

Everybody is also on the same page when it comes to who will call the plays. Goodwin is the authoritarian there, but Conn isn’t exactly a bystander. Conn said the two work “hand in hand” in that process.

As for the rest of Conn’s duties in his new role…

“Just having an overall say in what we’re doing schematically whether it be the (defensive) front, linebackers or the back end coverage-wise,” said Conn, who will remain in the press box during games this fall. “Looking at formations, shifts and personnel. Just all those things I’m getting to put my eyes on and really have a say in. Some of it I was already doing in the box, but now on the practice field, I’m having a little bit more say and having a bigger voice with the players.”

Clemson’s defense has seemingly picked up where it left off. While neither side of the ball is going through the spring at full strength with injuries continuing to mount, the defense has held the upper hand at times, including Wednesday during the Tigers’ second scrimmage.

It was highlighted by a couple of interceptions returned for touchdowns by cornerbacks Nate Wiggins and Toriano Pride, an area Conn said has been emphasized with the defense this spring. All things considered, the transition from Venables to Goodwin and his sidekick has been a rather smooth one so far.

“It’s never where you want it to be,” Conn said. “You always want it to get better and better, but we’re playing at a high level right now in the scrimmages.”

