Best mini USB fan

Behold, a celebrity workout trend that those of us who can’t hold our planks and don’t have a gym membership can participate—nay, flourish—in: trampolining. While trampolining may sound like a built-in babysitter for your five-year-old nieces and nephews at the family barbecue, it’s actually a killer cardio workout enjoyed by the likes of Eva Longoria, Julianne Hough, Goldie Hawn, and Jennifer Garner. And unlike fitness trends of yore like Tae Bo or the ThighMaster, it has long-term appeal. The Cleveland Clinic reported that exercising on a trampoline provides a full body workout that builds strength, increases balance, relieves stress, and promotes heart health.
