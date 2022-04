Click here to read the full article. Mild or bitter, or maybe an IPA. Or perhaps a dram of fine single malt. The choice is yours. Just help yourself from behind the bar at Hopton Hall’s cozy pub with its roaring fireplace, dartboard and every board-game under the sun. “The beauty of having your very own pub is that you don’t have far to stumble into bed,” Clare Bingham, an Associate Director at leading UK realtors Savills tells Robb Report. Hopton Halls’ wood-paneled pub (no, it’s not open to the public) is just one of the multitude of amenities that comes with...

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO