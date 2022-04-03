Palmyra Town Board Wants to Cut Town Supervisor’s Salary

Property owners in the Town of Ithaca who rent out their property short term using services such as AirBnB have until July 1st to apply for operating permits to do so. According to the Ithaca Voice, the town’s new short-term rental legislation came into effect Friday and was passed as a way to decrease issues such as noise and trash for permanent residents. Another change is that properties will be capped at how many nights per year they can operate – 29 for regular properties and 245 for those on the lakefront.

