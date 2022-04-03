ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, NY

Palmyra Town Board Wants to Cut Town Supervisor’s Salary

By Ed Vivenzio
 2 days ago
The Palmyra Town Board plans to cut the salary of Town Supervisor Ken Miller. Finger Lakes Times reports the board also...

