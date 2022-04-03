ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

1st Female Commander of NY Air National Guard

By Ed Vivenzio
 2 days ago
New York has its first female commander of the New York Air National Guard. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Brigadier General Denise...

NY
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

