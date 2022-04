The 2000s (and early 2010s) were really a TIME. We seriously had the best TV.

the year is 2005, i sit on the couch with a capri sun in hand while danny phantom plays on tv. my mom comes in the room and asks me if i want to go to blockbuster after dinner. life has never been better @brokeangeI 04:24 AM - 20 Dec 2017

For everyone who knows that 2000s kids TV was simply ~built different~, here are 29 incredible tweets.

IM CRYING ISN'T THAT THE MOM FROM THE SUITE LIFE OF ZACK AND CODY? @iconickkk 12:08 AM - 08 Feb 2016

Karen walking into the Chum Bucket after getting a new software update @trectrl 06:17 PM - 29 Sep 2020

If I was Sam and Carly suggested we name our joint web series “iCarly” I’d body slam her into another dimension @ladyefron 05:25 AM - 23 Feb 2021

that running bit in Suite Life of Zach and Cody where Maddy is like “people tell me I look like Sharpay from High School Musical :)” and everyone is like “I don’t see it” is funnier than 90% of Netflix comedy specials @abbygov 08:21 PM - 08 Jul 2021

The bit in question:

when i was 11 i thought he was genuinely the hottest person of all time @brennanjacuzzi 11:31 PM - 12 Mar 2022

idk why they called courage “the cowardly dog” like… he was literally out there fighting for his LIFE every day @cybrxangel 10:51 PM - 15 Nov 2021

Queen of pop, Lizzie McGuire, already did that 12 years ago when she was 15. https://t.co/Zjcxx3WSGb @christopherrrf 12:18 AM - 27 Nov 2015

life with derek isn’t on disney plus cuz they know what they did @kristyconraad 06:00 AM - 20 Jan 2020

iCarly was right.. Iive life… breathe air… i know somehow we’re gonna get there @javroar 01:56 PM - 07 Mar 2022

Phineas and ferb could’ve had the pandemic handled in one afternoon @fertilefaith 04:16 AM - 20 Dec 2021

The sibling duo Gunther and Tinka, for reference:

hannah montana: who would have thought that a girl like me would double as a super star?her house: @cowboij 02:41 PM - 03 Sep 2020

me in elementary school trying to have visions like raven symoné after seeing one episode of that's so raven @FAGINISM 12:18 PM - 24 Oct 2018

Spongebob came back to work for Mr. Krabs after he sold his soul for 62 cents https://t.co/FiCd1a2dxO @williscj_ 02:33 AM - 18 Aug 2018

12:46 AM and I cannot stop thinking about the scene from the suite life of zack and Cody where Cody dyes his hair red and goes “oh no, the box said it would be a honey mist auburn” and zack claps back with “honey u missed auburn big time” Goodnight @lexie_marie5 05:48 AM - 30 Jul 2018

The scene in question:

this looks like the wall from wizards of waverly place when alex replaces her wallpaper https://t.co/8o2F9pao5N @sadlydaf 09:56 PM - 30 Mar 2019

29.