Climate Prediction Center outlook predicts warmer-than-average temperatures

By Haleigh Vaughn
 2 days ago
After a long stretch of below-average temperatures in West Michigan, there's finally a light at the end of the tunnel! The latest Climate Prediction Center outlook shares a warmer-than-average trend for West Michigan between April 10 to April 16.

As for this upcoming work week, there are still several days expected to be cooler-than-average. Below is the forecast high temperatures in West Michigan for the upcoming week between April 4 to April 10. While a few days will reach the middle 50s, many days will be spent on the cooler end.

The average high temperature between April 10 to April 16 in West Michigan ranges between 55 to 58 degrees. The following outlook suggests that temperatures in West Michigan will be warmer than 55 to 58 degrees within that time frame. Start planning your outdoor activities!

Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates on the upcoming forecast!

