South Charleston, WV

2 houses on fire in South Charleston, 1 lane of MacCorkle Ave closed

By Isaac Taylor
 2 days ago

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are battling two houses on fire in the 5600 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW. One eastbound lane is closed down.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 6:40 a.m.

There is no word on any injuries.

The South Charleston Fire Department, the Dunbar Fire Department, Kanawha County Ambulance and South Charleston PD all responded to the scene.

