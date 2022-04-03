ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Cloudy, Cool Start, Rain Moves in By Afternoon

By David Bagley
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cool and cloudy start this morning! Clouds will be thickening this morning through the early afternoon as low pressure approaches from our west. Rain showers develop during the mid-morning across western Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont, and shift eastward during the morning and eventually into eastern areas of New England by...

www.necn.com

