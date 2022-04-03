ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Encouraging start for girls’ soccer after 2-0 loss to begin 2022 season

By Doug Rieder
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

It was a loss, but when Greene County fell 2-0 to Grand View Christian (Des Moines) in Grand Junction last Tuesday to start the 2022 season, there was reason for optimism. The loss was the 22nd in...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

CSC golf concludes regular season in Rapid

RAPID CITY, S.D. – April 4, 2022 – Fierce weather conditions challenged the Chadron State College golf team on Monday at the Hardrocker Spring Open at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City. The Eagles shot a 341 on the first 18 holes, and came back in the afternoon to card 355 in another 18, to finish third with 696 strokes total. Eleven teams competed.
RAPID CITY, SD
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

-Placed 23rd at the Central Nebraska Challenge in the hammer with a throw of 40.18 meters. Holly Hoepner, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Western. -44th in the 100M Hurdles at South Dakota in 17.69. -Clocked a 1:10.77 to place 14th in the 400M Hurdles. Kinsey Scheffler, Sophomore, Track and Field,...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, IA
Sports
City
Grand Junction, IA
County
Greene County, IA
City
Webster City, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
KGLO News

Tuesday April 5th Local Sports

WAVERLY — The Northeast Iowa Conference’s Executive Board voted on Monday to start the process of removing Waverly-Shell Rock from the conference. A resolution for removal passed on a 5-1 vote, with Waverly-Shell Rock being the lone no vote. The next step in the process has each school district now taking that resolution back to their local school boards for approval and letting the executive board know how they want their district to vote the next time that body meets. If the resolution is fully passed, Waverly-Shell Rock would exit the conference at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Some members of the conference have expressed their desire for Waverly-Shell Rock to leave the conference since they have grown at a pace far higher than other conference schools. Waverly-Shell Rock’s enrollment for 10th-through-12th grade is listed at 555, with Decorah at 431, Charles City at 397, Crestwood at 316, Waukon at 265 and New Hampton at 260. Oelwein exited the conference two years ago after sportsmanship complaints about Waverly-Shell Rock, including an accusation of a Waverly-Shell Rock player making racial comments against a Charles City baseball player in 2020.
WAVERLY, IA
Western Iowa Today

First outdoor meet for Atlantic boys track slated for Monday at Glenwood

(Atlantic) The Atlantic boys track team will be in action at Glenwood on Monday. It’s the team’s first outing since going to Northwest Missouri State on March 19th. Coach Abby Becker says, “We’ll be kind of stacking some stuff here and there to see where we are at on a 400 meter track since we’ve only been indoors on 300 meter. Looking forward to that competition that is kind of our first view of seeing what everybody else has and where they are going to put people. We’ll see where our competition is and where we rank amongst everybody.”
GLENWOOD, IA
KCAU 9 News

X’s all-time home run king Jose Sermo signs with Musashi Bears

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — After the conclusion of the 2021 season, Sioux City Explorers infielder Jose Sermo claimed the club home run king title. But Sermo’s tenure in Sioux City has come to a close, after signing with the Musashi Bears of the Baseball Challenge League, an independent baseball league in Japan.  Sermo put together a historical […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KSNB Local4

Kernels baseball stays unbeaten in win over Cats

ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball took its 7-0 record to play winless St. Paul/Palmer on Monday. The Kernels opened up a 5-0 lead in the first inning courtesy of two triples and never looked back. They improved to 8-0 with a 14-2 victory over the now 0-5 Cats.
SAINT PAUL, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gvc

Comments / 0

Community Policy