Kalispell, MT

Emergency Services Departments Reaching Full Staffs

Flathead Beacon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, when short staffing levels began to cause periodic closures at Kalispell Fire Station 62, officials were working to fill multiple firefighter and paramedic vacancies after several employees retired. Now after nearly two years, the Kalispell Fire Department filled its last openings, bringing the department to a full...

flatheadbeacon.com

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Did you hear a big blast this morning?

SPOKANE, Wash. – Did you hear a big blast Monday morning?  You might want to get used to it.  Rock blasting is underway as construction crews work on the new downtown Spokane stadium.  Blasting will continue through Monday and is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as well. If you plan to drive or walk in the area, leave a few...
SPOKANE, WA
