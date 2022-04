It was a long road back for Marshalltown basketball senior Paige Wertzberger. After tearing her ACL only a couple of games into her junior season — less than a week after appearing in her first varsity action for Marshalltown girls’ basketball — she was faced with a long recovery and an uncertain future, missing the rest of the season and the entirety of softball season as well. It was during this time off due to injury that she decided she would play basketball over softball in college if given the opportunity.

