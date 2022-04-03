ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police searching for missing woman with mental illness, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDG19_0ey24xSS00
City Watch--Annie Wicks City Watch--Annie Wicks (MEMPHIS POLICE)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing woman who has a mental illness, officials said Sunday.

Annie Wicks, 69, was last seen in the 8200 of George Brett Drive at noon on Saturday and has not been seen since.

According to police, Wicks is diagnosed with a mental illness and has not taken her medication.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and dark pants.

If you see her, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

95K+

Followers

96K+

Posts

35M+

Views

Follow FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis police arrest alleged gang leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have announced the arrest of an alleged leader of a local gang. On March 18, officers with the Metro Gang Unit developed the whereabouts of Leantonio Jones, the alleged leader of the Mafia Tide Bizz Gang (MTB). According to MPD, Jones was wanted on...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Brett
WCIA

Woman charged in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed in connection to a shooting that happened at Ginger Bend Drive on Wednesday. In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 35-year-old Cherell Ingram was charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The victim, 25-year-old Brandon McClendon, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
93.9 WKYS

Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Memphis Police#Mpd
WREG

Man wanted in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis. Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn. The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
iheart.com

Young Dolph's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About His Death

Nearly four months after his passing, Young Dolph's death has formally been ruled a homicide. According to a report Fox 13 in Memphis published Tuesday, March 15, the official autopsy report confirms that Dolph was shot 22 times during the shootout that claimed his life outside of Makeda's Homemade Cookies back in November. The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center's autopsy report also details exactly where the rapper was shot. Dolph suffered gunshot wounds in the right back, center back, left back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist and right shoulder.
MEMPHIS, TN
Miami Herald

Paper bag found along busy Tennessee road held a dead baby, Memphis police say

A baby was found discarded in a paper bag along a busy North Memphis road and police are calling it a homicide case. Details of how the infant died have not been released. Memphis police say the discovery was made Sunday, March 6, in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, an area made up largely of businesses and apartment communities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WREG

13-year-old dead after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen is dead after a shooting in Hickory Hill Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of East Point Cove. The victim was shot and did not survive her injuries. MPD later confirmed that the teen was a 13-year-old girl. Police say four male suspects fled the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
95K+
Followers
96K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy