ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘Just horrific’: 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rp7S7_0ey24s2p00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Six people were killed and 10 others were wounded after a shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento, California, police said.

Update 1:11 p.m. EDT April 3: Authorities are not sure whether there was a lone gunman or multiple shooters, KCRA-TV reported. Sacramento police Chief Kathy Lester said her department was asking for assistance from anyone who might have videos or photographs that might provide leads in apprehending the responsible parties.

“This is “a very complex and complicated scene,” Lester said during a news conference.

Lester issued a plea to the public, asking for witnesses or anyone with recordings of the incident, which occurred at around 2 a.m. PDT, to contact police. They have also created a QR code for people to share related video.

Police have set up an information center has also been set up at City Hall, for relatives, The Sacramento Bee reported. In a tweet, the department set up a portal for people to submit videos.

11:58 a.m. EDT April 3: California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned the “horrendous act” of gun violence after Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Sacramento.

“Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence,” Newsom said in a statement released through his office. “We cannot continue to let gun violence be the new normal.”

Update 10:06 a.m. EST April 3: Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said that “words can’t express” his grief over the shooting.

“Words can’t express my shock and sadness this morning,” Steinberg tweeted. “The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it.”

Update 9:40 a.m. EDT April 3: Sacramento police confirmed that six people were killed during the shooting and that 10 people were hospitalized.

“We now have confirmed that we had six people killed ... an additional 10 people were transported or self-transported to area hospitals,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters during a news conference. “So we are asking for the public’s help in helping us to identify the suspects in this and provide any information that you can to help us solve this.”

Update 8:54 a.m. EDT April 3: Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background, according to The Associated Press.

Berry Accius of Sacramento’s Voice of the Youth said he arrived in the area at about 2:30 a.m. PDT and found a “chaotic” scene, KXTV reported.

“A lot of victims with blood, just watching some of the families that didn’t know if their loved one was alive, running, trying to figure out what was happening, people distraught, people discombobulated,” Accius told the television station. “It was just horrific.”

“Another shooting. More lives lost. The national gun violence epidemic has hit our community -- again,” Sacramento city council member Katie Valenzuela tweeted.

Update 8:13 a.m. EDT April 3: According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, officers found at least 15 shooting victims, including six who were fatally shot.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which contains restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden 1 Center, the home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Original report: According to the Sacramento Police Department, the conditions of the victims are unknown, The Associated Press reported.

Police provided few details about the shooting but tweeted that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

The shooting occurred in the area of 10th and J streets, Sacramento police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton told CNN.

There was no official indication of how many people were shot or whether there were any fatalities.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
KION News Channel 5/46

All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris, The post All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
WFAA

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Fort Worth party, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person has been killed and three others were hospitalized in a shooting at a party overnight in Fort Worth, police told WFAA. The Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release that officers were dispatched at approximately 12:39 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street, in the North Side neighborhood, for a shooting call. When officers arrived, they found a man "with at least 1 apparent gunshot wound to his torso."
FORT WORTH, TX
WDVM 25

Here’s what we know about the fetuses found in a D.C. home

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Details are emerging regarding a federal indictment of nine pro-life activists and five fetuses found in a District of Columbia woman’s home, and how the two are connected. When the news first broke of the found fetal matter, most who heard had a similar response. Tim Carney, who lives just a block […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Baltimore Sun

Two dead, six injured in five separate shootings across Baltimore on Friday, police say

Two people died and six others were hospitalized after five separate shootings — including three double shootings — that unfolded in neighborhoods across Baltimore Friday afternoon, leaving residents alarmed at the brazen displays of daytime violence. The first shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in Otterbein, two blocks from the Inner Harbor. Baltimore police said two male victims were ...
BALTIMORE, MD
KCEN

1 person dead after shooting in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 52-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Killeen, Tuesday afternoon, according to the Killeen Police Department. Investigating police say the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Per a news release, when police arrived to the scene they located two victims with gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
Wbaltv.com

Police: Woman dead, 16-year-old boy injured in Pasadena shooting

PASADENA, Md. — A woman was killed and a teenager was injured in a shooting Monday in Pasadena. Based on witness accounts, police said they are looking for two people who may be connected to the shooting that occurred around 4:30 p.m. near a school and a public park in Pasadena's Freetown neighborhood.
PASADENA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Sacramento Kings#Downtown Sacramento#Kcra Tv#The Sacramento Bee#Spd
AFP

At least six dead in California shooting

Six people were shot and killed Sunday in California, with 12 more injured in the latest mass casualty event to spark calls in the United States for new actions to combat gun violence. The mass casualty shooting is the latest in the United States, where firearms are involved in approximately 40,000 deaths a year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Two brothers arrested in connection with Sacramento mass shooting that left six people dead

A second suspect has been arrested after the mass shooting in Sacramento, California that left six people dead over the weekend. The Sacramento Police Department said in a press release that the suspect - 27-year-old Smiley Martin - was found at the scene of the shooting early on Sunday with “serious injuries from gunfire” and was taken to a hospital in the area. The statement said the suspect was “quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues”. Smiley Martin is the brother of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man rescues teen stepdaughter from RV as tornado hits

EGAN, Texas — A teenager trapped in an RV was saved by her stepfather moments before the vehicle tipped, rolling over both of them. Brittaney Deaton told WFAA she was asleep when high winds rocking the RV she was in woke her. She was unable to get out of the RV herself because the stairs were blocking the door. Her stepfather, Shaun Zeleny, ran to help her, but that was when the RV rolled over on its side.
ACCIDENTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
91K+
Followers
101K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy