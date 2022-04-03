ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Theft Auto on Amer Street- Nobody Wants to Talk

By Cyn Mackley
 2 days ago
Officers had a hard time finding a cooperative witness after a report of a stolen car on Amer Street.

Just before 11 am, a woman called to report her grandson’s vehicle stolen. The vehicle was stolen while parked in front of his girlfriend’s house on Amer Street sometime between 5 and 8 am.

However, the man didn’t want the police to go to the woman’s house because she was wanted by the law. Officers headed over to the address to see if anyone was willing to answer the door and provide more information about the missing vehicle.

The girlfriend was not home when the police arrived. Officers said she reportedly left when the police were called.

Police took information for a report.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Grand Theft Auto
