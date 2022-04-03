ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

Two face off in Wood County commissioner primary

By By Vincent Lucarelli / The Blade
 2 days ago

Wood County voters will have a choice of two candidates for the Republican nomination for county commissioner in the upcoming primary election.

Challenger Mark Hanson is taking on incumbent Commissioner Doris Herringshaw in the May 3 primary.

Mr. Hanson, who retired in 2020 after 25 years as a Bowling Green police officer, said his passion for public service will drive him to success as commissioner.

“My heart is in public service, and I want to help the community against the potential hardships coming down the road,” he said.

Ms. Herringshaw, a 10-year veteran of the commission and its current president, wants the voters of Wood County to look at her record while in office. Throughout the last 10 years, Ms. Herringshaw said she has made it a point to get out in the community she represents, and she said she will continue to do that if she gets reelected.

“That’s the important part about going out in the public to meetings and different social events that are put on by groups. It is just to get a better idea of what the needs are,” Ms. Herringshaw, a resident of Liberty Township, said. “You hear things there that you wouldn’t normally hear in the courthouse.”

Over the last full term, Ms. Herringshaw said she is proud of the economic development in the county that the commission has overseen, as was detailed in the State of the County address Ms. Herringshaw and her colleagues on the commission gave late last month. Strides in business in the area were made including expansions in Wood County from Amazon and First Solar respectively. The Board of Commissioners is also facilitating growth in southern Wood County around the North Baltimore area, as well.

In the next prospective term, Ms. Herringshaw hopes to focus on continuing work on infrastructure projects around the county, using some of the $25.4 million the county received from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We have a lot of work to do with Northwest Water and Sewer and a lot of areas that need help with that,” she said. “We finally decided that we could move forward with the jail renovations, that’s another thing we want to do and we want to get that going because having the space will be really good for our justice system. What we’re trying to do is big projects that will impact the citizens of Wood County long term. We aren’t using the money for salaries; these are one-shot deals we are hoping we can sustain.”

Mr. Hanson, who works as a constable with the Wood County Juvenile Court, thinks his history of working with others to solve issues will be a benefit to his prospective term.

“A big part of the philosophy I developed at the police department was related to community service,” Mr. Hanson, a resident of Bowling Green, said. “We tried to gauge the public on what issues and concerns they had, and then tried to address those issues and get those needs met.”

Initiatives Mr. Hanson mentioned he was a part of included a campaign to stop littering, trash, and vandalism on the streets of Bowling Green’s 1st Ward, which he solved by helping form a “citizens on patrol” force to watch the problem areas.

“I’m going to say, ‘What do the citizens of Wood County identify as a problem, and what ways can the commissioners’ office help address those issues’ and make good decisions for the community,” he said.

As commissioner, Mr. Hanson said he would prioritize the agricultural community in Wood County and make them a bigger part of the policy-making process.

“Farmers are facing a lot of challenges right now, from the rising cost of fertilizer to increasing supply chain issues,” Mr. Hanson said. “In my mind, we need to create a commission of some of the farming leaders to come up with strategies to maintain profitability. If they aren’t profitable, they are going to have to get out of the business and that could potentially lead to food shortages or even a famine type situation so I think we need to be proactive.”

Mr. Hanson unsuccessfully ran for the 1st Ward seat on the Bowling Green city council last year and has been attacked in the past for far-right stances on certain issues. For example, as an opinion piece in the BG Independent News published in October, 2021 details, Mr. Hanson and a group called “Cops for Christ” publicly accused a Bowling Green Presbyterian church of being “anti-Christ” after they took an open and accepting stance towards LGBTQ+ members in 2010.

“I’m not going to apologize for my Christian faith,” Mr. Hanson said when asked about his past comments made while still on the Bowling Green police force . “I’m a Bible-believing Christian, and I took issue with the Presbyterian church because in my mind they were not embracing the Bible perspective on the homosexual lifestyle and were affirming people in their sin. People take offense to that position, but I think that’s because they haven’t had the revelation that there is a better way.”

A big believer in freedom of expression and freedom of religion, Mr. Hanson said he is not a hateful person and hopes the citizens of Wood County will respect his viewpoints.

The victor in this Republican primary is set to face Democrat Nick Pfleghaar in the general election for the seat in November. Dr. Pfleghaar, a physician based in Perrysburg, was the only Democrat to file in the county commissioner race and will not face a primary.

