Brad Coulson Mullen, 73, of Concan died on March 29, 2022, at his residence, with his wife, Beverly, at his side. Visitation will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary, 220 S. Getty St., followed by a graveside service at Rio Frio Cemetery in Rio Frio. Living Waters Church of Utopia Pastor Robert Richarz will officiate.

CONCAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO