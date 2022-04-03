ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Washington County Supervisors Considering Roads, SEIL Items

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington County Board of Supervisors will consider approval of the secondary roads fiscal year 2023 five year road plan and the Iowa Department of Transportation budget during their meeting...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Supervisors approve Compensation and Budget

(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved the FY23 Compensation Resolution at their meeting this morning. Supervisors Chairman Matt Wedemeyer said the Adair County Compensation Board met on December 15th and made a salary recommendation of eight percent, plus a $2,500 wage adjustment for each elected official other than the Sheriff with a $10,000 wage adjustment. Wedemeyer read the following resolution….
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mike Kolbe announces Run for Shelby County Supervisor

(Harlan) Harlan Mayor Mike Kolbe resigned his position effective March 31, and will begin his campaign for Shelby County Supervisor. Kolbe, running on the Republican ticket, has served on numerous local and county-wide committees and boards during the past 39 years, including the past eight years as a Harlan City Council member and Mayor. He currently sits on the Shelby Co. Trails and Shelby Co. Wellness Alliance committees. He also serves on the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) Small Business Revolving Loan Fund Committee, and is a past board member and chairperson of the SWIPCO Board.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit

A bill that awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds could result in the dismissal of a lawsuit over the constitutionality of Iowa’s licensing laws. In December, a Texas company filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state of Iowa for requiring that hair-threading professionals undergo 600 hours of training to become licensed. Arsah Enterprise Inc., […] The post Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seil#Mental Health#Ambulance Service#Sharon Telephone Company#Wemiga
Arizona Daily Sun

Horstman, Vasquez to head Coconino County Board of Supervisors

Supervisors Patrice Horstman and Jeronimo Vasquez were unanimously approved as the new heads of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors. Horstman, who supervises District 1, will serve as chair of the board, with District 2's Vasquez as vice chair. “I am grateful to serve with wonderful colleagues on the Board...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Killeen Daily Herald

Long list of agenda items for council to consider

Killeen City Council members will meet for a workshop Tuesday at City Hall to consider several weighty issues. First up is an agreement with Sports Fields Solutions to establish multi-sport playing conditions at three local parks — Stewart, Phyllis and Conder. The price tag for this comes in at a little over $512,000.
KILLEEN, TX
The Press Democrat

Sonoma County supervisors approve emergency operations plan

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously adopted an emergency operations plan that integrates cultural competency measures into its framework, a step county leaders said was pivotal following the disparate experience of marginalized communities during recent back-to-back emergencies. The plan, presented before the board on Tuesday, was developed...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WLBT

Board of Supervisors approves $950K in road and bridge projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Smoother commutes will be coming to some drivers in Hinds County, after the board of supervisors authorized spending more than $955,000 to repave roads and replace a bridge. Monday, the board voted to spend approximately $763,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to mill and overlay...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Supervisor’s consider Property Tax Abatement Policy to lure new business

(Audubon) A key item on the Audubon County Board of Supervisor’s agenda this week was a County Property Tax Abatement. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen suggested a three part proposal for residential, commercial and industrial growth, and commercial and industrial new business. “There’s a big thing. We began talking about a week ago. There’s an economic development opportunity in particular that is asking for property tax abatement and opened up the discussion about doing a county wide policy.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Supervisor On Medical Leave of Absence

The Chairman of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors was recently found unconscious in his home. Palmyra Supervisor Ken Miller did not show up for a meeting and County Administrator Rick House requested a welfare check. The Times of Wayne County says responding sheriff’s deputies found Miller passed out on the floor from suspected alcohol intoxication and he was admitted to the hospital.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy