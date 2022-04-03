Washington County Supervisors Considering Roads, SEIL Items

(Harlan) Harlan Mayor Mike Kolbe resigned his position effective March 31, and will begin his campaign for Shelby County Supervisor. Kolbe, running on the Republican ticket, has served on numerous local and county-wide committees and boards during the past 39 years, including the past eight years as a Harlan City Council member and Mayor. He currently sits on the Shelby Co. Trails and Shelby Co. Wellness Alliance committees. He also serves on the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) Small Business Revolving Loan Fund Committee, and is a past board member and chairperson of the SWIPCO Board.

SHELBY COUNTY, IA ・ 18 DAYS AGO