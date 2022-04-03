Cajon's Seth Johnson has no time for days off as a four-event track star

Jadielyn Rodriguez sent a 2-2 pitch to left field to cap the Sultana softball team’s four-run rally and walked off against Apple Valley on Monday afternoon. The Sun Devils scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to take an 8-5 lead. The Sultans counted with four runs in the bottom of the inning to pull off a 9-8 victory to improve to 2-1 in Mojave River League action.

APPLE VALLEY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO