Pinball fans rejoice, a wetlands plan for Columbia County, and the road to (the city of) Damascus remains fraught. Next Level Pinball Shop & Museum hosts grand re-opening A pinball shop opened at 1458 N.E. 25th Ave back in 2017 but, when the pandemic hit, it had to close down. It's back now. The store is one of the largest local pinball palaces in the metro area, which is saying something: The Pacific Northwest is a beacon for the international pinball community. There are more pinball machines in Oregon than anywhere else in the country, according to PinballMap.com, and...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO