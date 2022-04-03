ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

UCISD plans bond election

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUvalde Consolidated Independent School District officials have contracted with a consulting firm to evaluate a multi-million dollar bond referendum for the November ballot. The firm, PBK, based in San Antonio, will perform a facilities assessment, long-range facility planning, and will create a bond planning proposal for a total...

www.uvaldeleadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Killeen Daily Herald

Belton ISD meetings set for proposed $173.8 million bond election

The Belton Independent School District will inform stakeholders about its upcoming $173.8 million bond election during public community presentations scheduled throughout the remainder of March and April. “We want to make sure our community understands what’s included in the proposed bond package, how it was developed and how bonds allow...
BELTON, TX
Register Citizen

Danbury council combines $208M educational spending plan: ‘One bond and one question for voters’

DANBURY — The city will soon ask residents to vote on a single, $208 million spending package for new school construction and improvement projects. This news follows a unanimous City Council vote Monday night to combine two bonding ordinances into a single ordinance for the city’s various education expansion projects. The special meeting took just seven minutes.
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Education
San Antonio, TX
Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

What’s Next After US House Approves Bill Legalizing Marijuana?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Friday, April 1, the U.S. House passed a bill that would legalize marijuana across the country. If the measure becomes law, it would mean Texans and people across the country will no longer be prosecuted under federal law for possessing, manufacturing, and distributing marijuana. In a bipartisan vote, the House voted 220 to 204 to approve the legislation. But before it can become law, the U.S. Senate must also approve it, and there’s still a question as to whether that will happen. Aside from decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level, the measure would also put in place a system so...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Connecticut

Plan Your Vote for the 2022 Midterm Elections

With primaries approaching in the coming months across the U.S. for the 2022 midterms leading to Election Day, planning how you will vote is an important step in making sure your vote counts. Each state has different rules and the electoral landscape has changed significantly since 2020, when the coronavirus...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Ucisd#Pbk#The Ucisd Board#Administration
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Howe's SOS plan: Modernize office, build faith in elections

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — As North Dakota voters later this year prepare to elect a new secretary of state for the first time in nearly 30 years, the only declared candidate so far has a natural pitch: He's out to modernize the office. Michael Howe, a Casselton farmer who...
ELECTIONS
The Uvalde Leader-News

CALENDAR

To submit an event for publication in the Uvalde Leader-News community calendar, please call Meghann Garcia at 830-278-3335 or email her at mgarcia@ulnnow.com. Les Brieden offers woodworking classes each Tuesday at Herby Ham Activity Center. Class begins at 9:30 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. for $5 per class or $30 per month.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Uvalde Leader-News

10 years ago: City purchases land for UPD on Getty

Tensions flare between city, UVFD – Tension between the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department and city staff and council took center stage at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting as area residents extolled the contributions of firefighters and pled with all parties to work out an agreement. … During the many audience comments that followed, two themes were common. The first was that gossip and accusations are at the root of problems between the city and firefighters, and the second is that the longtime fire department is revered by the community. … Councilman Patrick Williams, who serves as a volunteer fireman, said after a conversation between the department and council last year a police officer was sent out to the fire station to investigate eight lights that were unaccounted for. Williams went on to say that the eight lights are valued at less than $1,000 and no arrest has been made, yet the firefighters’ names have been “drug through the mud” while during the same period the city of Uvalde has lost $60,000 in grant money due to being unprepared.
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

New hospital in operation

Under partly cloudy skies Tuesday morning, community members gathered as Uvalde County Health Authority board president Bill Kessler welcomed guests, hospital staff, and volunteers to the grand opening of the new Uvalde Memorial Hospital, a two-story, state-of-the- art, 160,000 square-foot facility that has been under construction since August of 2019.
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Hospital buying radiation clinic

Following an approximately two-hour closed session meeting Wednesday, the Uvalde County Hospital Authority unanimously voted to purchase Clear Springs Center for Cancer Care, which presently provides radiation therapy for cancer patients in a nine-county area. UMH has a five-county service area. “In response to Dr. [David] Jones’ e-mail dated March...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy