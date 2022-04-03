ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde County, TX

McNew resigns from THCRR

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Hill Country River Region director Annabell McNew has resigned from the organization after approximately six years in her position. The organization manages the bulk of the Uvalde County hotel occupancy tax, used to promote tourism to the area. In January of last year, McNew reported to county commissioners...

www.uvaldeleadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Marshall mayor resigns from position

MARSHALL – The mayor of Marshall has announced her resignation. On behalf of Julie Schwetz, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Brandt posted her resignation letter addressed to the community on the city government Facebook page. The letter cites family commitments as the reason why Schwetz has decided to vacate the position.
MARSHALL, MO
The Uvalde Leader-News

CALENDAR

To submit an event for publication in the Uvalde Leader-News community calendar, please call Meghann Garcia at 830-278-3335 or email her at mgarcia@ulnnow.com. Les Brieden offers woodworking classes each Tuesday at Herby Ham Activity Center. Class begins at 9:30 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. for $5 per class or $30 per month.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Concan, TX
County
Uvalde County, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

10 years ago: City purchases land for UPD on Getty

Tensions flare between city, UVFD – Tension between the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department and city staff and council took center stage at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting as area residents extolled the contributions of firefighters and pled with all parties to work out an agreement. … During the many audience comments that followed, two themes were common. The first was that gossip and accusations are at the root of problems between the city and firefighters, and the second is that the longtime fire department is revered by the community. … Councilman Patrick Williams, who serves as a volunteer fireman, said after a conversation between the department and council last year a police officer was sent out to the fire station to investigate eight lights that were unaccounted for. Williams went on to say that the eight lights are valued at less than $1,000 and no arrest has been made, yet the firefighters’ names have been “drug through the mud” while during the same period the city of Uvalde has lost $60,000 in grant money due to being unprepared.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy