Uvalde, TX

City, UPD launch cadet hiring program

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUvalde City Council recently approved a home grown police cadet program agreement proposed by Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez, which is intended to foster officer retention. “I’d like to try it. If I doesn’t work out, then we can always change it, cancel it, whatever’s needed. But I think...

