ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Jazz Appreciation Month

By rebekah07karp
huntingtonian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the joys of jazz this April. Every month has its theme; its “National Fill-in-the-Blank.” February is Black History Month, March is Women’s History Month and June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month. But, other than the big staples, each month is the national “month of a million other things” as well. For...

huntingtonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Rochester Beacon

The Jazz Festival is back

C’mon, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t gone forever, but damn, that was close. For the past two summers Rochester music fans were treated to life without the Rochester International Jazz Festival, which was like getting a root canal without the giggle juice. It was hell, I tell you. Hell.
ROCHESTER, NY
DoYouRemember?

Linda Ronstadt Is Now 75 And Hasn’t Performed For Over 15 Years

Linda Ronstadt is an iconic rock music artist and is said to be one of the highest-paid women in the music industry. Unfortunately, she received a medical diagnosis years ago that forced her to retire from recording and performing her music. Even so, she will always remain an icon and force to be reckoned with.
MUSIC
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Parker
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Scott Joplin
Person
Billie Holiday
Person
Louis Armstrong
Chicago Defender

23 Year Old Grammy Nominated Artist Kingfish Talks the Blues

Kingfish has quickly become the defining blues voice of his generation. From his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi to stages around the world, the now 22-year-old has already headlined two national tours and performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell, and Buddy Guy (with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits). He was interviewed by Sir Elton John on his Apple Music podcast, Rocket Hour, and recently released a duet with Bootsy Collins. In January 2021, Ingram was simultaneously on the covers of both Guitar World and DownBeat magazines and graced the cover of Living Blues in late 2020. Rolling Stone declared, “Kingfish is one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, and Prince.”
CHICAGO, IL
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Jazz History#Harlem#Women S History Month#Lgbtq Pride Month#National Learn#African American
UPI News

Dionne Warwick shares advice from Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone

March 14 (UPI) -- Dionne Warwick is sharing advice from her late mentor and fellow singer Frank Sinatra. The 81-year-old singer shared the best advice she received from Sinatra, who died at age 82 in 1998, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. "He and everyone else that mentored...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Meaning: How Brian Jones’ Sitar Transformed “Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones

Inspired by more experimentation around arrangements and a desire to write all of their songs, Aftermath was a groundbreaking album for The Rolling Stones. It was a new undertaking for the Stones with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards writing the entire album. While “Paint It Black” colored in some of the band’s new musical pictures, it still remains a bit of a lyrical mystery.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rising Reggae Star Lila Iké Embraces Self Care in Dark Times on New Song ‘True Love’

Click here to read the full article. Budding reggae star Lila Iké embraces kindness, care, and warmth on her first new song of 2022, “True Love.” The swooning cut, Iké explained in a statement, came from a freestyle she did about a year ago as she tried to parse the emotional turmoil and heaviness of the pandemic. The result is a self-care anthem, arriving with a music video — directed by Ayana Rivière — that finds Iké crooning the song on a beach, in the stars, and then a sprawling field, from which she ascends to the heavens in the clip’s...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Hoodoo Gurus return with a raucous scramble of garage guitars and kinky lyrics

Twelve years after Purity Of Essence, Dave Faulkner and Brad Shepherd’s Hoodoo Gurus make up for lost time with this mad scramble of garage guitars, kinky lyrical high jinks and their peculiar brand of Australian insouciance. The sonics begin in a bar, à la the Velvets at Max’s Kansas...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

10 Questions: Kathy Valentine on Writing, Women and Music, and Life with (and Without) The Go-Gos

It’s not easy being a pioneer, especially if you’re a woman. Growing up idolizing The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, and Led Zepellin, when Kathy Valentine joined The Go-Gos as bassist in 1980, the band embodied something they hadn’t seen at the time: an all-female band who played their own instruments. Today, a band made up entirely of women is more of an anomaly than reality, yet the role women have within the music industry has expanded immensely since the earlier days of The Go-Gos.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Jimi Hendrix: Band Of Gypsys - Album Of The Week Club review

For a record delivered as a contractual get-out, Band Of Gypsys is some live album. With a new rhythm section after the break-up of the Experience, Jimi Hendrix headed off in different directions to explore the new musical territories of funk and R&B, and did so with a new-found precision and regenerated energy and creativity. His playing here is, in places, truly wonderful and masterfully controlled.
ROCK MUSIC
Showbiz411

Joni Mitchell Las Vegas Musicares Tribute Will Get Stephen Stills, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Chaka Khan, Among Stars

Joni Mitchell‘s getting the all star treatment from Musicares. Her big Person of the Year tribute show in Las Vegas is packed with stars. The list includes Sara Bareilles, Beck, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, and St. Vincent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Generations sing to Joni Mitchell in pre-Grammys tribute

An 81-year-old jazz giant and a 15-year-old rock singer were the first to perform tributes to Joni Mitchell on Friday night. Such was the diversity of artists honoring a most diverse artist, Mitchell, a Canadian-turned-Californian, folkie-turned-rocker-turned-jazz explorer who was honored as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the year by the Recording Academy two days before the Grammy Awards. Herbie Hancock played a jazz piano rendition of music from Mitchell's 1976 album “Hejira” that was followed by a rocking version of 1974's “Help Me” from Violet Grohl, the teenage daughter of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, to open the...
MUSIC
Deadline

Joni Mitchell’s “Trailblazing Spirit And Inspiration” Honored: Stars Line Up For MusiCares’ “Person Of The Year”

Click here to read the full article. Musical stars lined up to pay homage to Joni Mitchell in Las Vegas on Friday evening, with the tireless artist and activist being named Person of the Year at the 2022 MusiCares gala. Performers on the night included Beck, St. Vincent, Chaka Khan, Allison Russell, Billy Porter, John Legend, Herbie Hancock, Jon Batiste, Leon Bridges, Mickey Guyton, Pentatonix and Sara Bareilles. “We are so excited to bring together an amazing lineup of artists to celebrate the musical career of Joni Mitchell. She is being honored not only for her iconic music and lyrics, but for her...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Listen to Glass Animals’ new remix of Florence + The Machine’s ‘My Love’

Florence + The Machine have shared a new Glass Animals remix of their recent single ‘My Love’ – listen to it below. Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley co-wrote/co-produced the original track alongside Florence Welch, and worked on F+TM’s upcoming fifth studio album ‘Dance Fever’ along with Jack Antonoff.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy