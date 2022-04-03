ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

What’s next for Duke Basketball

By College Basketball - Sports Illustrated
mahoningmatters.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's next for Duke Basketball after Coach K's last...

www.mahoningmatters.com

The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Had A Message For Duke’s Students On Sunday

North Carolina spoiled any possibility of a fairy-tale ending to Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career by eliminating Duke from the NCAA tournament on Saturday night. Following the crushing Final Four defeat, Coach K and his team returned to Duke’s campus in Durham. Students waited for their bus outside of Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the Tar Heels also defeated the Blue Devils in Krzyzewski’s final home game.
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Duke’s Final Record Against UNC In The Coach K Era

For over 40 years Duke head coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski battled UNC for ACC and college basketball supremacy. Now his career with the Blue Devils is over, his final record against the Tar Heels is official. Per InsideCarolina, UNC’s final record against Duke during the Coach K...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Coach K Postgame Moment With UNC Star Goes Viral

North Carolina sent Mike Krzyzewski into retirement with an 81-77 victory over Duke in Saturday’s explosive Final Four matchup. Following the final loss of his career, Coach K went to the Tar Heels’ locker room to check on Armando Bacot. The star big man grabbed 21 rebounds for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The X-Ray Results Are In For Armando Bacot

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot rolled his right ankle late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. After coming out of the game briefly, he returned to help the Tar Heels close out their rival. Fortunately, Bacot did not suffer any serious damage, according to head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WFMY NEWS2

UNC fans cheer on Tar Heels at Dean Smith Center

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — From New Orleans to Chapel Hill, fans rushed Franklin Street again Monday night. Around 15,000 Tar Heel fans watched the basketball team at the Dean E. Smith Center Monday night to cheer on the team they love. Fans said this season will be one to always remember.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX59

Don’t want to go to work Monday? UNC coach has you covered

INDIANAPOLIS — In perhaps the hottest game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the eight seeded North Carolina Tar Heels took out their longtime rival Duke University in the Final Four, ending Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 47-year career. North Carolina now faces No. 1 seed Kansas in the title game on Monday. UNC’s rookie coach […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

