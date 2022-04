According to the latest Nowcast data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the BA.2 omicron subvariant of COVID-19 has now become the dominant strain across the United States. As of April 2, 2022, the BA.2 variant makes up 72.2% of all cases in the country. While that total is expected to only grow in the coming weeks, as of now BA.2 is more dominant in some areas of the country than others.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO