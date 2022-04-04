UNC vs. Kansas: How to Watch the NCAA Basketball Championship Final Online

Click here to read the full article.

After two weeks of incredible basketball — and some surprising storylines — it all comes down to this: The Kansas Jayhawks take on the North Carolina Tar Heels tonight for the 2022 NCAA basketball tournament championship.

Here’s what you need to know about the final game of “The Big Dance” and how to find a live stream to watch Kansas vs. UNC online.

What Is the Kansas vs. UNC Game? Date, Time, Location

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship game takes place tonight, Monday, April 4 live from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Tip off is at 9:20 p.m. ET / 6:20 p.m. PT with the teams set to play two, 20-minute halves that are standard of college basketball games. The overtime period is five minutes long if needed, and is repeated until there is a winner.



How to Watch UNC vs. Kansas Basketball Game on TV

If you want to watch the NCAA basketball final on TV, you won’t be able to find it on basic cable. That’s because the UNC vs. Kansas game is not airing on CBS this year but rather on TBS.

To watch Kansas vs. UNC on TBS, you’ll need a traditional cable package like this one from DIRECTV which will let you watch the NCAA championship game on TV. Don’t have cable or cut the cord? Read on for ways to watch the UNC vs. Kansas game online.

How to Watch UNC vs. Kansas Basketball Game Online

Looking for a March Madness live stream to watch Kansas vs. UNC online? There are a couple of options that will let you stream the NCAA championship game on your laptop, tablet, phone or connected TV.

1. Watch Kansas vs. UNC on Sling TV

One of the best ways to live stream Kansas vs. UNC online is through Sling.com. The "Sling Orange" package is the best way to watch the NCAA final online, with access to TBS, as well as ESPN for post-game analysis and highlights.



Sling normally costs $35 per month for its Orange tier, but right now the service is running a special offer that gets you $10 off your first month, bringing the price down to just $25. This new deal not only makes Sling one of the cheapest ways to watch the Kansas vs. UNC game online, but one of the best live TV streaming deals in general.

2. Watch Kansas vs. UNC on Hulu + Live TV

We love Hulu for its lineup of on-demand TV shows and movies, but the streamer's Hulu + Live TV package includes 70+ channels of live TV as well, including TBS.



Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 a month and gets you unlimited streaming of Hulu's library of content, plus a free subscription to Disney+ and ESPN+. Get it to watch UNC vs. Kansas online on TBS and then use your subscription to stream NCAA basketball highlights, interviews and analysis on ESPN+.

3. Watch Kansas vs. UNC on DIRECTV Stream

You know DIRECTV as a cable provider, but the company now offers a streaming service as well. DIRECTV Stream gets you more live sports that any other TV streaming service, in addition to unlimited cloud DVR to record games and watch them back on-demand.



DIRECTV Stream pricing starts at just $59.99 for their starter "Entertainment" package, which includes TBS. Sign up here and stream Kansas vs. UNC online on TBS through DIRECTV.

How to Watch UNC vs. Kansas Basketball Game Online Free

Want to watch Kansas vs. UNC basketball online free? You're in luck: DIRECTV is offering a 5-day free trial to its DIRECTV Stream platform, so you can use it to live stream the NCAA championship game online for free.



You can continue with DIRECTV Stream for $59.99 a month afterwards or cancel after your free trial is over. Sign up for the DIRECTV free trial here and use it to live stream UNC vs. Kansas online free.

NCAA Basketball Finals: Kansas vs. UNC Odds, Stats

The University of North Carolina will face the University of Kansas in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game for the second time in program history. Their first matchup was all the way back in 1957, when UNC took home its very first NCAA title.

The Tar Heels have since won five more trophies, with the last coming in 2017. UNC (a number eight seed) advanced to the final game after defeating the number two-seeded Duke on Saturday, in what was likely Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last game. North Carolina also took down defending champs Baylor in the second round, in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

The Jayhawks meantime, were the number one seeds in their bracket and advanced to the championship game by taking down Villanova. Kansas is the favorite against North Carolina to take home the NCAA championship despite UNC leading the head-to-head series 6-5.

