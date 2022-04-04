ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

UNC vs. Kansas: How to Watch the NCAA Basketball Championship Final Online

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IMop5_0ey0nWKF00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After two weeks of incredible basketball — and some surprising storylines — it all comes down to this: The Kansas Jayhawks take on the North Carolina Tar Heels tonight for the 2022 NCAA basketball tournament championship.

Here’s what you need to know about the final game of “The Big Dance” and how to find a live stream to watch Kansas vs. UNC online.

What Is the Kansas vs. UNC Game? Date, Time, Location

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship game takes place tonight, Monday, April 4 live from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Tip off is at 9:20 p.m. ET / 6:20 p.m. PT with the teams set to play two, 20-minute halves that are standard of college basketball games. The overtime period is five minutes long if needed, and is repeated until there is a winner.


Buy:
UNC vs. Kansas Basketball Tickets
at
$29+

If you want to find tickets to watch the Kansas vs. UNC game in person, we spotted cheap seats starting at just $29 on VividSeats.com . Use promo code RS15 to save $15 on purchases of $125 or more on VividSeats.com .

How to Watch UNC vs. Kansas Basketball Game on TV

If you want to watch the NCAA basketball final on TV, you won’t be able to find it on basic cable. That’s because the UNC vs. Kansas game is not airing on CBS this year but rather on TBS.

To watch Kansas vs. UNC on TBS, you’ll need a traditional cable package like this one from DIRECTV which will let you watch the NCAA championship game on TV. Don’t have cable or cut the cord? Read on for ways to watch the UNC vs. Kansas game online.

How to Watch UNC vs. Kansas Basketball Game Online

Looking for a March Madness live stream to watch Kansas vs. UNC online? There are a couple of options that will let you stream the NCAA championship game on your laptop, tablet, phone or connected TV.

1. Watch Kansas vs. UNC on Sling TV

One of the best ways to live stream Kansas vs. UNC online is through Sling.com . The “Sling Orange” package is the best way to watch the NCAA final online, with access to TBS, as well as ESPN for post-game analysis and highlights.


Buy:
Sling TV Subscription Deal
at
$25

Sling normally costs $35 per month for its Orange tier, but right now the service is running a special offer that gets you $10 off your first month, bringing the price down to just $25 . This new deal not only makes Sling one of the cheapest ways to watch the Kansas vs. UNC game online, but one of the best live TV streaming deals in general.

2. Watch Kansas vs. UNC on Hulu + Live TV

We love Hulu for its lineup of on-demand TV shows and movies, but the streamer’s Hulu + Live TV package includes 70+ channels of live TV as well, including TBS.


Buy:
Hulu + Live TV
at
$69.99

Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 a month and gets you unlimited streaming of Hulu’s library of content, plus a free subscription to Disney+ and ESPN+. Get it to watch UNC vs. Kansas online on TBS and then use your subscription to stream NCAA basketball highlights, interviews and analysis on ESPN+.

3. Watch Kansas vs. UNC on DIRECTV Stream

You know DIRECTV as a cable provider, but the company now offers a streaming service as well. DIRECTV Stream gets you more live sports that any other TV streaming service, in addition to unlimited cloud DVR to record games and watch them back on-demand.


Buy:
DIRECTV Stream
at
$59.99

DIRECTV Stream pricing starts at just $59.99 for their starter “Entertainment” package , which includes TBS. Sign up here and stream Kansas vs. UNC online on TBS through DIRECTV.

How to Watch UNC vs. Kansas Basketball Game Online Free

Want to watch Kansas vs. UNC basketball online free? You’re in luck: DIRECTV is offering a 5-day free trial to its DIRECTV Stream platform, so you can use it to live stream the NCAA championship game online for free.


Buy:
5-Day Free Streaming Trial
at
DIRECTV

You can continue with DIRECTV Stream for $59.99 a month afterwards or cancel after your free trial is over. Sign up for the DIRECTV free trial here and use it to live stream UNC vs. Kansas online free.

NCAA Basketball Finals: Kansas vs. UNC Odds, Stats

The University of North Carolina will face the University of Kansas in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game for the second time in program history. Their first matchup was all the way back in 1957, when UNC took home its very first NCAA title.

The Tar Heels have since won five more trophies, with the last coming in 2017. UNC (a number eight seed) advanced to the final game after defeating the number two-seeded Duke on Saturday, in what was likely Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last game. North Carolina also took down defending champs Baylor in the second round, in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

The Jayhawks meantime, were the number one seeds in their bracket and advanced to the championship game by taking down Villanova. Kansas is the favorite against North Carolina to take home the NCAA championship despite UNC leading the head-to-head series 6-5.

Watch the Kansas vs. UNC basketball game online free by signing up for DIRECTV Stream here and using their free trial to get a TBS live stream for the championship game.


Buy:
5-Day Free Streaming Trial
at
DIRECTV

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 3

Related
Rolling Stone

11-Year-Old Prince Demands Better Pay for Striking Teachers in Rare Archival Video

Click here to read the full article. Rare archival footage of an 11-year-old Prince voicing his support for striking teachers in 1970 has surfaced thanks to an investigation by CBS 4 in Minnesota.  The footage of Minneapolis Public School educators striking 52 years ago was dug up in an effort to give some historical context for a strike staged by educators in the same district just last month. After the video was restored, station production manager and local history buff Matt Liddy decided to scan the video for old landmarks, but was startled when he seemed to recognize one boy being...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rolling Stone

See Carrie Underwood Haunt the Grammys With Live Debut of ‘Ghost Story’

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood gave the live debut of her new single “Ghost Story” at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. “I’m gonna be your ghost story/that keeping you up, all night memory,” she sang as a wind machine dramatically blew back her blonde hair and train. “I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me/I’m gonna be your ghost story.” By song’s end, Underwood was lifted a few feet off the ground on a pedestal. The country star released “Ghost Story,” a brooding, eerie number about haunting an ex-lover, last month. Written by frequent Underwood collaborator David Garcia with...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber Gives the Censors a Workout During ‘Peaches’ Grammy Performance

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber might get his peaches out in Georgia, but he brought his Grammy-nominated single to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena. On Sunday, Bieber brought out Giveon and Daniel Caesar for a show-stopping rendition of their “Peaches” collaboration. Bieber began his performance from behind the piano, doing a slow jam take on the hit song solo. He was soon was joined by a full band and his collaborators Caesar and Giveon. The second half of the song was more enthusiastic — especially for whoever was in charge of bleeping out the curses, who kept...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

H.E.R. Played Every Instrument in the World With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R., already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show Sunday to perform an all-star medley at the Las Vegas ceremony with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joining the singer onstage. The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, opened her blowout performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” alongside the legendary production duo of Jam and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, H.E.R. moseyed over to glitter-covered drums to solo out behind the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Unc Basketball#Ncaa Championship#The Kansas Jayhawks#Unc Game#Time#Ncaa Men#Kansas Basketball Tickets#Kansas Basketball Game#Cbs
Rolling Stone

Tory Lanez Handcuffed After Judge Says He Violated Protective Orders in Megan Thee Stallion Case

Click here to read the full article. Tory Lanez was handcuffed and taken into custody in a Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday after a judge found he violated protective orders in his felony assault case involving allegations he shot Megan Thee Stallion in her feet nearly two years ago. Judge David Herriford revoked Lanez’s prior bail of $250,000 and raised it to $350,000 after hearing nearly an hour of arguments and finding that Lanez violated court orders prohibiting him from contacting or harassing Megan or discussing any discovery in the case with outside parties. The “Say It” rapper had a bondsman with him...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Disney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Rolling Stone

The Masters Live Stream 2022: How to Watch The Masters Golf Tournament Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The world’s greatest golfers are once again going clubhead to clubhead in this year’s Masters tournament. Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is currently the favorite to win the Masters, but all eyes will be on Tiger Woods: Following a serious car accident last year, there was speculation as to whether or not Woods would compete this year. But it seems the five-time champion will be hitting the course. Needless to say, die-hard golfers and...
GOLF
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctored Clips of Obama’s Visit to the White House to Make It Seem Like Biden Was Lost

Click here to read the full article. Barack Obama visited the White House for the first time since he left office on Tuesday. He was there to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, as well as to watch President Biden sign an executive order aimed at improving the law. Obama’s return created plenty of commotion, and for Fox News and the rest of the right-wing ecosphere, a fresh opportunity to cast Biden as a weaker, watered-down version of the former president. The Republican National Committee shared two clips of the visit that quickly went viral. The first shows...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy