ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters

By Elvira Pollina
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agiLC_0ey0glIN00

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) has signed a non-disclosure agreement with Italian state lender CDP to start formal talks on potentially combining the phone group's network with that of smaller broadband rival Open Fiber.

The move comes as TIM boss Pietro Labriola presses ahead with a plan to revamp Italy's biggest phone company centred around a split of its wholesale network operations from its service business.

The start of talks, announced by the company on Saturday, is yet another sign that TIM plans to chart a different course to a non-binding approach for all of its business made by U.S. fund KKR (KKR.N) in November.

TIM kept KKR waiting for four months before agreeing in March to engage in talks, while pressing ahead with its standalone reorganisation to unlock what the group calls its "untapped value".

A source familiar with the matter said KKR will say in a letter on Monday that it will not pursue a formal bid unless TIM grants it the due diligence the fund has been requesting for months, which has become more crucial as the market situation changes due to the Ukraine conflict.

TIM, which asked KKR to say whether the terms of its 10.8 billion euro approach were still valid, has said the review can only be confirmatory in nature, meaning it would have to be preceded by a formal offer. read more

TIM's board is expected to discuss KKR's letter and a separate proposal from private equity firm CVC for a stake in its enterprise service business on April 7.

SINGLE GRID

Rome has been keen to merge TIM's fixed assets with those of Open Fiber to avoid costly duplication of investment needed to upgrade the national network, but a deal has proven elusive due to antitrust issues.

TIM said it is aiming to agree with CDP by April 30 a memorandum of understanding to define the objectives, structure and main evaluation criteria for the integration project.

Open Fiber is 60% owned by CDP, which in turn also owns 10% of TIM. Under the tie-up plan, state-owned CDP would get control of the merged network, sources have said, which could ease antitrust issues as TIM would no longer hold a majority.

Sources have said TIM might later agree a compromise with KKR by involving the fund in its plans for the Open Fiber tie-up. KKR already owns a 37.5% stake in TIM's last-mile network.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Agnieszka Flak Editing by Alison Williams, Mark Potter, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

392K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

186M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Reuters

Telecom Italia faces 2.6 bln euro claim in broadband case

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) faces a 2.6 billion euro ($2.9 billion) request for damages in a case relating to alleged abuse of its dominant position in the broadband market after a complaint by rival Open Fiber, the phone group’s 2021 financial statement shows. As previously...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Telecom Italia#Cdp#Milan#Italian#Open Fiber
The Independent

Spain, Portugal emerge as 'energy island' in Europe's crisis

Amid the mayhem provoked in the world energy market by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Spain and Portugal have emerged in a strategically advantageous position as an “energy island” in Europe, with a relatively low reliance on Russian natural gas.Leaders in renewable energy thanks to solar, wind and hydraulic power, Spain and Portugal are now poised to reap the benefits of long-term investments in liquefied natural gas, or LNG.With six LNG plants in Spain — including Europe’s largest, in Barcelona — and one in Portugal, the Iberian neighbors account for one-third of Europe’s LNG processing capacity. The port-based terminals turn...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyhodl.com

Russia-Ukraine War Will Boost the Adoption of Crypto Assets, According to the IMF

A managing director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reportedly thinks that increased use of cryptocurrencies could be one consequence of the war between Russia and Ukraine. In a new Financial Times (FT) report, IMF first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath says that the wide-ranging international sanctions imposed upon Russia...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

China Regulators Tell Alibaba, Other U.S.-Traded Firms to Prep for Audit

As China seeks to guarantee its publicly traded companies stay listed in New York, Beijing regulators are considering a plan that would permit their U.S.-based counterparts to examine audits of some Chinese firms that do not collect sensitive data, sources told Reuters. Earlier this month, the China Securities Regulatory Commission...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Audi adjusts Hungary factory operations over Ukraine crisis

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German carmaker Audi said on Thursday it was adjusting its manufacturing operations at its Hungarian factory, which accounts for a chunk of Hungary’s exports, because the war in neighbouring Ukraine was affecting supply chains and sales. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has undermined hopes for renewed growth in...
BUSINESS
Metro International

FCC revokes U.S. authorization of Chinese telecom firm Pacific Networks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday voted to revoke authorization for Chinese telecom Pacific Networks and its wholly owned subsidiary ComNet to provide U.S. telecommunications services. The 4-0 vote to revoke the authorisation first granted in 2001 is the latest move by the American regulator to...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

April 5 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities on Tuesday extended a lockdown in Shanghai to cover all of the financial centre's 26 million people, despite growing anger over quarantine rules in the city, where latest results show only 268 symptomatic daily COVID-19 cases. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users,...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Danone reviewing possible exit from Russia - source

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - French food group Danone (DANO.PA) is looking at possible ways of withdrawing from Russia after as the war in Ukraine worsens amid reports of killings of civilians in the city of Bucha, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, adding no decision had yet been taken.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Telecom Italia picks wrong time to do right thing

MILAN, March 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) directors have wasted time at shareholders’ expense. The Italian telecom operator’s board on Sunday opened the door read more to KKR’s (KKR.N) potential 10.8 billion euro takeover, four months after the buyout fund signalled its willingness read more to make a bid. While the board was making up its mind, Telecom Italia reported a record net loss of 8.7 billion euros, prompting a credit downgrade and sending its shares to an all-time low.
BUSINESS
Reuters

CVC, other funds circle Telecom Italia's service arm - sources

MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners and rival private equity investors are looking at a potential investment into the services arm of Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) under a planned reorganisation of Italy's former phone monopoly, sources said on Friday. In the meantime, Italy's government is readying new rules...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

392K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy