Texarkana, AR

Cemetery maintenance workshop held in Texarkana

dequeenbee.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Ark. - At the State Line Cemetery...

www.dequeenbee.com

KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Texarkana, AR
Arkansas Government
Arkansas State
Texarkana, AR
KTBS

Shreveport woman accused of livestock theft in Red River Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. -- State livestock agents arrested a Shreveport woman March 23 for theft of livestock in Red River Parish, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission said Wednesday in a news release. Vera R. Ary, 68, was arrested in Red River Parish. LDAF’s...
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
101.5 KNUE

Only $75,000 For the Bartlett House in Malakoff, Texas

Finding any property right now for $75,000 is almost a joke. Everyone knows that the real estate market is crazy right now and prices are still going up. But before you start reaching into your saving account to purchase the historic Bartlett House in Malakoff, Texas you need to understand how much work is going to be needed to make it comfortable.
KSLA

Expungement clinic held in Shreveport

He had been shot multiple times while in the passenger seat of a vehicle. Vera said she can do it all, even at 100. “She was loving, she was caring. She was the ideal mother." Sheriff's deputies looking for missing man in McCurtain County. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Ronnie...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

New owners to update, rename Longview shopping center

LONGVIEW, Texas — Chaparral Plaza in Longview has new owners who plan to revitalize the more than 50-year-old shopping center. NV Investment Management, which is owned by brothers Nishil and Vivek Patel, recently purchased the center that is home to such businesses as Sharman's Sewing Center and Fisherman's Market.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Ugh! The Driver of This Black Jeep in Hallsville, Texas Needs to Stop

It really doesn't matter whether the person doing this is young or old, when you break the law like this it's only a matter of time before you get caught and local citizens are paying attention. This type of behavior is irresponsible and just plain dumb as locals in Hallsville, Texas are saying that there is a driver of a Black Jeep that is driving around drinking beer and then throwing the bottles in people's yard after the beverage is finished.
HALLSVILLE, TX
KSLA

Texarkana school reopens as community center

A Vivian man was found guilty of charges related to the crash that took the life of his girlfriend in 2018. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Willis-Knighton LAUNCHES 'World Kare Project' to support Ukraine. Updated: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. Willis-Knighton Health...
VIVIAN, LA
News Break
KTBS

Texarkana residents frustrated over stopped trains, traffic

TEXARKANA, Texas - Frustration is mounting in Texarkana, Texas over trains sitting on tracks blocking the traffic at a crossing on Richmond Road. Some residents believe a merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern will only make the issue worse. Texarkana resident Charles Spiller says on any given day,...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana police investigate suspicious death

TEXARKANA, Texas -- Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man that's been described as suspicious. Officers were dispatched just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to assist an ambulance in the 500 block of Melton Street. Inside the residence, they found Johnny Robinson, 53, unresponsive on a couch. He...
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Arkansas State Trooper Named ‘National Trooper of the Year’

It's been 25 years since a Trooper from the Great State of Arkansas was named National Trooper of the Year, well, we won't be able to say that again for a while. Congratulations to Arkansas State Trooper Spencer Morris, he has been selected as National Trooper of the Year by the leadership of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, State and Provincial Division. This prestigious award was presented Wednesday night, March 24, 2022, during a ceremony in Seattle, Washington before an audience of law enforcement officers from across the nation.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTAL

Bystander seriously wounded in Texarkana gunfight

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet in Texarkana Friday night. According to police, the 33-year-old and his wife went to get ice from a self-serve machine in the Oaklawn Village parking lot just after 6:00 p.m. He was hit in the chest by a stray bullet that officers believe came from a gunfight between two people about 50 yards away.
TEXARKANA, TX
KFVS12

Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 4/4/22

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety adds a new feature to help prevent and solve crimes that happens in that community. Volunteers came together in Perryville today to make the caves and the surrounding area a little nicer by picking up trash and debris. More room for inmates as COVID-19...
PERRYVILLE, MO

