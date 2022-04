Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand. "Desert Seasons" takes us on a journey through the four seasons of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Set to the hypnotic and mesmerizing sounds of Spanish guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas's music, the viewer is lulled into the magic and mystery of this harsh but beautiful land. At over 600,000 acres, Anza-Borrego is California's largest state park with a rich and varied wildlife that can be seen in the badlands of the east to the Laguna mountains of the west.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 DAYS AGO