KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD is expanding its school district and wants the public's help in the renaming of Middle School 15 and former Nolan Middle School. Middle School #15 is scheduled to open fall of 2024 and will house the district’s third middle school STEM program, according to the district. It is being constructed south of Chaparral High School.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO