West Ham vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

By Tom Kershaw
 2 days ago

West Ham United welcome Everton to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

David Moyes’s side pulled off a heroic comeback against Seville to reach the Europa League quarter-finals, where they will now face Lyon.

However, their success in Europe does seem to be having a negative impact on their pursuit of a top-four place, with defeats against Liverpool and Tottenham leaving the Hammers six points adrift of Arsenal, who also have two games in hand.

Everton’s need for points is far more desperate, though, with Frank Lampard’s side now scrapping for survival. The Toffees have lost four of their last five league games and entered the weekend just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 3 April at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with online viewers able to watch via SkyGo. Coverage begins at 1pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Van de Beek, Gray, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Odds

West Ham - 3/4

Draw - 11/4

Everton - 18/5

