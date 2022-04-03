ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is West Ham vs Everton on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Tom Kershaw
 2 days ago

West Ham United host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.

David Moyes’s side have lost ground in the top-four race and entered the weekend four points adrift of Arsenal, who also have two games in hands.

The drop-off has perhaps partly been down to the Hammers’ exploits in Europe, with a heroic comeback against Seville ensuring the club’s place in the Europa League quarter-finals, where they will now face Lyon.

For Everton, there is far less to celebrate. Frank Lampard’s side are in genuine danger of the drop, having lost four of their last five games, even if victory over Newcastle prior to the international break did help to alleviate some of the gloom.

Despite that result, though, the Toffees were still only three points clear of the relegation zone heading into the weekend.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 3 April at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with online viewers able to watch via SkyGo. Coverage begins at 1pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Van de Beek, Gray, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Odds

West Ham - 3/4

Draw - 11/4

Everton - 18/5

Shropshire Star

West Brom open contract talks with Dara O’Shea

Albion hope to tie Dara O’Shea down to a new long-term contract after opening talks with the defender’s representatives. The 23-year-old, a graduate of the club’s academy, sees his current deal expire in just over 12 months’ time. O’Shea began the current campaign in outstanding form for the Baggies with the centre-back a firm favourite of former boss Valerien Ismael.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool promoted to WSL after clinching Championship title

Liverpool have secured promotion to the Women's Super League after winning the Championship title with victory over second-placed Bristol City. They clinched top spot with two games to spare in front of a Championship record crowd of 5,752 at Ashton Gate. Matt Beard's side return to the top flight after...
WORLD
The Independent

Benfica vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow all the action as Benfica host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Jurgen Klopp has played down the “unrealistic” prospect of an unprecedented quadruple this season, however, his Liverpool side remain in firm contention on three fronts, having already lifted the League Cup in February. A 2-0 win at the weekend over Watford was not quite as comfortable as Klopp would have liked, but victory ensured that the Reds remain just one point adrift of Manchester City in the title race, with the two sides set to meet at the Etihad on Sunday for what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Crystal Palace blew Arsenal away with a comprehensive 3-0 Premier League victory at Selhurst Park to dent the visitors’ top-four hopes and continue their own momentum under boss Patrick Vieira.Results over the weekend had seen the Gunners leapfrogged by rivals Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification and they were unable to respond on a night to forget for Mikel Arteta’s men.Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew put the Eagles in control after 24 minutes and Wilfried Zaha’s second-half penalty added deserved gloss to the score for the hosts, who extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions and moved up to ninth in the table. Relive all the action live below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
