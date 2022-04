The Terrific Ten has you covered on all the best highlights from all the action across college softball on Saturday!. Kentucky and LSU games always seem to be can’t-miss affairs, and Saturday’s most recent edition in the series was no exception. The Wildcats and Tigers jockeyed for the lead throughout regulation, before a 5-5 tie forced extra innings. In the top of the eighth inning in Baton Rouge, with two runners on base and nobody out, Wildcats slugger Erin Coffel cranked a 3-run home run into the outfield berm seating, giving the Wildcats an 8-5 advantage in what would be the final lead change of the ballgame.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO