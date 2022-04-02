ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's career ends, UNC and Kansas will play final game

By Emma Bowman
WFAE
WFAE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Long-serving Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski gave a calm final press conference to end a 47 year career, following his team's 81-77 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four. "First of all, congratulations to North Carolina, " Krzyzewski said. "It was a game that the...

www.wfae.org

The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
Hutch Post

🏀 Tar Heels beat Duke in Final Four matchup, 81-77

NEW ORLEANS, La—In a titanic third rivalry battle, Caleb Love and North Carolina proved they could play their outside-shooting finesse attack better than Duke could play bully ball. The first meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the longtime rivals ended with a familiar storyline from the regular-season finale, when the Tar Heels got their offense humming after halftime with 3-pointers, floor spacing and off-the-dribble drives against the Blue Devils. And they kept answering every push from the bigger and more physical Blue Devils with big-time shots — though this time, the win secured a chance to play for the national championship.North Carolina outlasted Duke 81-77 in Saturday night's Final Four after shooting 50% and making 7 of 13 3-pointers after halftime in an iron-willed performance, one that ultimately ended the Hall of Fame career of retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.When it was over, the Superdome — filled with tense Tar Heels and Blue Devils fans — erupted into a roar as UNC began an on-court celebration while the Blue Devils began to dejectedly untuck their jerseys on their way back to the bench.And after a series of postgame interviews, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis were practically skipping off the court for the locker room.Love shook off an 0-for-5 start to score 28 points on 11-for-20 shooting, including a monster 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds left that made it a two-possession game. Brady Manek also came through after a rough first half with 10 second-half points, including three 3s of his own.The question entering Saturday night's game — besides whether the tension of this unplanned third meeting might be too much for the entire state of North Carolina to manage — was how Round 3 might look. The Blue Devils imposed their will in an impressive blowout road win in February, only to see the Tar Heels come through with a win in Krzyzewski's final home game at Duke.In the end, this game ended up looking more like the latter, with the Tar Heels showing the resolve to handle every piece of adversity — an ankle injury for Armando Bacot, foul trouble, some missed late free throws and a sometimes-dominant performance from Duke freshman Paolo Banchero. And they kept the pressure on Duke every time down the court, particularly Love with 22 points after the break.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Hubert Davis after UNC beat Duke: ‘It’s a beautiful day for Carolina basketball’

Hubert Davis spoke glowingly about the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program after ending the career of Coach K and Duke Basketball in the Final Four. There will be no fairytale ending for Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils. North Carolina and Hubert Davis made sure of it with an 81-77 victory. The win propelled the Tar Heels into Monday Night’s National Championship game against Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Died Sunday At 75

A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WFAE

Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title

Dawn Staley hoisted the championship trophy high, strutted around the court and stopped only for a brief victory dance. She handed over the hardware to South Carolina's student band, then headed back to midcourt for more merriment. After hitting all the right notes this season, it's time for the Gamecocks...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WFAE

The passionate rivalry behind tonight's historic UNC vs. Duke matchup

The state of North Carolina takes center court tonight, and for the first time in NCAA tournament history, the men's basketball teams for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University will meet in post-season play. They'll tip off in tonight's Final Four game in New Orleans. But it's the eight miles between Chapel Hill and Durham, N.C., where students, alumni and fans of both schools have put their entire lives on hold today to don the correct shade of blue and root for the other side to lose.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Lake Oswego Review

Portland State men's basketball will look to build on strong finish

Vikings went 10-4 down the stretch and reached the Big Sky semifinals, showing grit in Jase Coburn's first season.Jase Coburn's first season as the Portland State men's basketball coach was a down-and-up one that finished with a 14-17 record. After winning only four of their first 17 games, the Vikings shifted gears and turned into one of the hottest teams — and toughest opponents — in the Big Sky Conference. With a more guard-heavy, up-tempo style, PSU went 10-4 after starting 4-13 and advanced to the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament. The Vikings won two conference tournament games...
PORTLAND, OR
WFAE

WFAE

ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

