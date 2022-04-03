ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

Leominster.TV highlights: April 4-10, 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity meetings are now being scheduled as “in person” meetings once again. (Conservation Commission meetings remain remote) Leominster Conservation Commission meeting, March 22....

Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Cleanup Underway At Homeless Encampment Along Charles River In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A cleanup crew spent Wednesday on the Cambridge side of the Charles River banks near the Boston University bridge. It’s a spot where one day earlier, WBZ exposed a homeless encampment with tents. Massachusetts State Police say they provided security detail for a company hired by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. Crews dressed in protective gear were seen hauling piles to a dumpster on the side of the road Wednesday. Cambridge city leaders say the number of unhoused people in their city has gone up, especially since neighboring Boston dismantled tents in the area known as “Mass and Cass” several months ago. During an interview in Central Square Tuesday, a Cambridge City Councilor and WBZ videographer were assaulted, allegedly by a homeless man. Cambridge Police now say that man is facing assault and battery charges. DCR did not respond to inquiries from WBZ about why the clean-up effort was underway a day after the story aired.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
My Daily Record.com

Sanitation ratings for March 4-10

The following food establishments were inspected by the Harnett and Johnston County Health Departments between March 4-10. The grades or ratings appear beside the facility and its address. The grading of food establishments is based on a system of scoring. A food establishment that earns a score of at least:...
Boston 25 News WFXT

5 cited under Boston’s new protest ordinance

BOSTON — Five people were issued fines for protesting outside of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s home on the first day a new city ordinance that limits when protesters can gather in residential neighborhoods took effect, police said. The protesters were issued fines on Friday, the day after Wu...
BOSTON, MA
Itemlive.com

Peabody looks into school dance incident

PEABODY — The district is looking into a parent’s concerns about an incident at a Higgins Middle School dance involving an administrator and two students.  The incident, caught on camera The post Peabody looks into school dance incident appeared first on Itemlive.
PEABODY, MA

