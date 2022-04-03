ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Is Tottenham vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6wQl_0exz6F7500

Tottenham Hotspur take on Newcastle United today as the Premier League returns after the international break.

Newcastle suffered a disappointed defeat to Everton last time out but remain nine points clear of trouble despite a recent downturn in form.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Spurs face Newcastle

They face a stiff test travelling to north London where Spurs are chasing hard to finish in the top four. Back-to-back wins over Brighton and West Ham have left Antonio Conte’s men three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played one game more, so they can ill-afford any mistakes.

Here is everything you need to know.

When does the match start?

Tottenham vs Newcastle kicks off today, Sunday 3 April, at 4.30pm BST.

How to watch

Tottenham vs Newcastle will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels. Customers can stream online via the Sky Sports app and website.

Confirmed line-ups

Spurs XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies Royal, Højbjerg, Bentancur, Doherty, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Burn, Schar, Targett, Joelinton, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Fraser, Wood

Prediction

Spurs are gunning for the top four while Newcastle have little else to play for. Expect Tottenham to have too much talent and motivation for their visitors. Tottenham 3-0 Newcastle.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

583K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Fred cancels out Kelechi Iheanacho goal

Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon in desperate needs of three points to boost their hopes of a top four finish and Champions League football next season.Ralf Rangnick’s side endured more misery before the international break when the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. Rangnick is now out of contention to win a trophy this season, but his job as interim can still be regarded as a success if they can land a top four finish, but Arsenal’s form means United have little room for error....
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Diogo Jota and Fabinho goals

Liverpool leapfrogged champions Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday thanks to a first-half header by Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty.The hosts grabbed the lead moments after goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Watford’s Juraj Kucka with a sharp save, as Jota timed his run to perfection at the other end and nodded in a cross from Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute.It was Portuguese forward Jota’s 14th league goal and 20th in all competitions this season, and the 25-year-old could have added to his tally shortly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have made major inroads into staying in the Premier League but will not feel totally safe just yet. A nine-point gap from danger is healthy, though, and Eddie Howe will feel confident his side can add to that if the sloppy, fragile version of Tottenham line up in north London. On the other side of the coin he could be biting his nails fairly quickly if the side that blasted Everton away 5-0 turn up against the Toon. The carrot of knocking Arsenal off fourth spot on goal difference, for a day at least, could incentivise a mauling but Antonio Conte’s side have been impossible to predict this season. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United host Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s entered the international break in a miserable mood after being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. They cannot allow that result to bleed into their domestic form, though, at a critical stage in the top-four race. United are currently four points adrift of Arsenal, who also have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Leicester have endured a mixed campaign that is condemned to end somewhere in mid-table and they will have one eye on their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final against PSV.Manchester United vs Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, Watford 0 - Match Recap: Liverpool, Liverpool Top of the League!

Liverpool finally return after the March international break to take on Watford. No one loves an early kick-off after the international break, least of all Klopp, so hopefully the Reds will pull something together. The interesting midfield trio of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Jordan Henderson start the game. Meanwhile, Sadio Mané starts on the bench with Diogo Jota in his place. It’s good to see Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, even if he won’t make an appearance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs come from behind to move into Champions League spots

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#The Premier League#Kick Off#Everton#Arsenal#Sky Sports Main Event
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen’s return is ‘massive’ for West Ham, claims Pablo Fornals

Pablo Fornals hailed the goalscoring return of Jarrod Bowen ahead of West Ham’s historic Europa League showdown with Lyon.Bowen came back from a month out with a foot injury to score the winner against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.“It is massive for us,” said Spanish midfielder Fornals. “Not just for what he brings to the team but also he is encouraging everyone else to fight for a spot.“That is very good for all of us because it is not going to be easy to get into the team. It is better for us.”Attention in east London has now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Tottenham, Everton, Carter-Vickers, Jota, Hatate, Patterson, Dundee, West Ham, Man Utd, Newcastle, Sheffield Utd

Stewards recovered a line of bottles from the Broomloan Stand at Ibrox after Sunday's Old Firm derby, during which Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart found broken glass on the pitch as he made his way back out after half time, while visiting manager Ange Postecoglou revealed a staff member required medical attention after being struck by another missile on their way up the tunnel following his side's 2-1 win over hosts Rangers. (Scottish Sun)
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham v Everton: confirmed team news

West Ham's joint top-scorer Jarrod Bowen is back after four games out after he suffered a fractured bone in his foot and he replaces Manuel Lanzini, who was a passenger in a car crash earlier this week. That's one of three changes from the 11 that began the 3-1 loss...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Tottenham thrashes Newcastle 5-1 to rise to 4th in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham powered above north London rival Arsenal into the English Premier League top four — for at least one day — by thrashing Newcastle 5-1 on Sunday. Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Spurs, who have netted more goals (30) than any other team in the league in 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hopes to keep working with ‘world-class’ Harry Kane

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hopes the club can keep Harry Kane satisfied after his striker put in another standout display in the 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle.The England captain did not score, but notched another assist and again showcased his exquisite passing range as Spurs enhanced their top-four chances in the Premier League.After falling behind to Fabian Schar’s first-half free-kick, goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn moved them above north London rivals Arsenal, who visit Crystal Palace on Monday night.Kane is going to be key to where Spurs end up, but even if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Pep Guardiola’s history with Diego Simeone will shape Man City’s showdown with Atletico Madrid

Shortly before Diego Simeone took the Atletico Madrid job in 2011, he went to Barcelona to see how Pep Guardiola’s revolutionary first great side worked. The two got really deep on the fine details of the game, from how high you press, to how you attack tight spaces. While most football figures at that time would have been captivated by such an opportunity, Simeone was more restrained. “I don’t feel this,” he said of one approach. “I don’t like this,” of another. And on it went, right through many of Guardiola’s principles.If Simeone was obviously impressed but not persuaded, Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

583K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy