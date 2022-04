Armando Bacot is a baller, and he proved it throughout the NCAA Tournament. Bacot made history during March Madness this year. As of the first half of North Carolina’s championship game against Kansas on Monday night in New Orleans, La., Bacot had registered a double-double. That meant the Tar Heels forward posted a double-double in six NCAA Tournament games, which is something no other player had ever done.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO