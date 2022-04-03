ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

New music genre helps Gen Z manage mental health and relationships

By Aurien Jefferies
KOMO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Since the pandemic hit, much attention has been paid to the mental health of our nation's youth and young adults. Developed by Jaxon John Huffman, Empowering Gen Z for Life initiative was created to help generation Z manage mental health and relationships. Huffman's website...

komonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lite Rock 96.9

Why Music Is Good for Your Mental Health

They say music is the greatest art form.No matter the genre, music can speak volumes and help you get through tough times during your life. Whether you play an instrument or love collecting r and listening to the radio, music is such a vital part of our lives. When it comes to our mental health, music has endless benefits. Research shows that music can help with depression, trauma, grief and anxiety to name a few. Here are some of the ways music can improve your brain function and mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Health
SheKnows

Dad Won't Allow Child On Playdate With Friend Whose Mom Made 'Insulting' Comments. Is That Fair?

Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful. A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.” “She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Inc.com

YouTube Helped This Founder Launch a Fashion Brand. Shark Tank's First Black Female Investor Is Helping Her Build a Following

KIN Apparel founder Philomina Kane gets some sage advice on community, culture, and funding from fashion industry veteran Emma Grede. Reaching $1 million in sales is a milestone that can take years to achieve. For Emma Grede, it took one day. In 2016, Grede's size-inclusive denim brand, Good American, sold $1 million of product within hours of launching. By the midafternoon, the company was completely sold out of jeans. It didn't hurt that Good American's co-founder was reality TV star Khloé Kardashian.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Jon Batiste
Black Enterprise

Pharrell Williams Talks About Improving Black Entrepreneurship And Ownership: ‘There’s Not Enough’

Grammy Award artist Pharrell Williams and Black Ambition CEO Felecia Hatcher spoke with Bloomberg TV about Black ownership. Hatcher discussed how the organization provides capital, mentorship, strategic partnerships, and high-level customers for burgeoning Black entrepreneurs. “We funded 34 really amazing Black Lantix and HBCUs startups last year. We worked with...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

To help Black students feel safer, schools must embrace their cultural identity

To create a safer learning environment for Black students, schools should turn to culturally relevant and Afrocentric policies and practices that better incorporate their identity in the school culture, according to a new University at Buffalo-led study. The research, published earlier this year in School Psychology International, suggested that practices...
BUFFALO, NY
TechCrunch

4 critical relationships that will help your startup succeed

But there are many other relationships that you may be writing off as not that important. Developing relationships with certain, oft-untapped groups has served as a critical driver of success at my last two multimillion-dollar startups. Here are four groups of people I recommend spending more time with, starting today.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Genre#Generation Z#Ny Times
News On 6

Watch: Mental Health Experts Offers Tips On Managing Anxiety, Depression

The World Health Organization reports that in just the first year of the pandemic, the "prevalence of anxiety and depression" worldwide jumped up 25%. Dr. John Delony, from Dave Ramsey's company, Ramsey Solutions, joined the 6 In The Morning team on Wednesday to discuss what people can do to move forward.
MENTAL HEALTH
PBS NewsHour

‘Recovery is ongoing’: Aimee Mann on mental health, music

Tom Casciato is an Emmy award-winning director, writer, producer and television executive who has created critically acclaimed nonfiction projects that have appeared on PBS, ABC, NBC, TBS, Showtime and more. He recently directed and produced two stories within episodes of the second season of the Emmy Award-winning climate-change series, "Years Of Living Dangerously." His 2013 film with Kathleen Hughes and Bill Moyers for Frontline series, "Two American Families," was called by Salon “... one of the best and most heartbreaking documentaries” of the year. Tom previously worked at WNET from 2006 until 2012, serving variously as director of News & Current Affairs and executive producer of two PBS series, "Wide Angle" and "Exposé: America’s Investigative Reports."
MENTAL HEALTH
Popular Science

How to manage your mental health as traumatic events pile up

As COVID-19’s Omicron variant waned and we took a second to catch our breaths, another anxiety-inducing and devastating event began: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. People in the area have suffered unspeakable traumas while trying to hunker down or flee their home country, and the world has looked on in terror and exhaustion. If dealing with an ongoing pandemic and the rippling effects of an overseas war seems like too much, it’s because it is.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Music
KARE 11

Help for mental health can start at home

MINNEAPOLIS — Most of us have been feeling a lot of stress lately, from the years-long pandemic, the economy, and just the normal everyday stuff that can make getting out of bed in the morning feel a little tougher. But with all this stress, one local expert said looking...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Medical News Today

Is Gen Z more depressed?

The members of Generation Z — the group of people born after 1996 and before 2013 — are growing up alongside an increase in violence, sexual harassment and assault reports, and climate change concerns. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted both their daily lives and long-term plans and Gen...
MENTAL HEALTH
KESQ News Channel 3

PSFD welcomes its first peer support dog to help first responders manage mental health

The Palm Springs Fire Department welcomed their newest member who happens to have four legs. Ranger is a fully trained peer support/facility dog who will provide comfort to first responders dealing with extreme levels of stress. He is the first dog in a new Peer Support/Facility K9 Program in the PSFD. "This job is very taxing, The post PSFD welcomes its first peer support dog to help first responders manage mental health appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy